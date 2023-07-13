Kyle Larson Returns to the Gold Cup

From Troy Hennig

CHICO, Calif., July 13, 2023…The 2021 NASCAR Cup Champion Kyle Larson is set to return to his roots and compete during the Wednesday night Pacific Cup on September 6th at the Silver Dollar Speedway. Larson, also a two-time Gold Cup winner, is scheduled to race just one night this year during the 69th Gold Cup Race of Champions presented by Riebes NAPA Auto Parts. With Larson committed, the September 6th event will be a must-see attraction for all motorsports fans. “We are excited that Kyle is able to come back and help kick off the Gold Cup in grand fashion,” said longtime voice of the speedway Troy Hennig. “Wednesday night just became one of the hottest tickets to purchase in Chico.”

The 69th Gold Cup presented by Riebes NAPA Auto Parts is an annual four-day event built upon great racing, thousands of race fans, campers who take up the entirety of the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico, and nighttime parties. Dirt track racing kicks off on September 6th and continues through Saturday September 9th. The winged 360 sprint cars get the first crack at the Gold Cup on Wednesday night. A full field of cars and stars will be on hand, including Kyle Larson. On Thursday the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series hits the track for the first of three consecutive nights. On Saturday night, the 40-lap main event winner will receive a staggering $25,000 paycheck and add their name to an exclusive list of Gold Cup Champions.

Numerous events are being planned inside the Silver Dollar Pavilion during the week of Gold Cup. All grandstand and pit pass tickets get free admission into pavilion events, where the pavilion pub will be open all four days. Upcoming Gold Cup releases will showcase the events planned for before and after the racing action.

Fans are still able to secure their seats for all four nights of racing during the Gold Cup. The four nights cost $175.00 per seat and can be purchased on-line by visiting this direct link https://silverdollar.ticketspice.com/gold-cup-2023. All tickets will be sent to the e-mail address provided when tickets are purchased. Tickets can also be scanned from your smart phone at the entrance of each night’s race. No tickets will be mailed out.

Single day tickets go on sale August 15th. Wednesday night cost is $25.00, Thursday $45.00, Friday $50.00, and Saturday night $55.00. Pit passes can be purchased at the track the on each race day.

The Gold Cup ticket office will be open 10am-4pm daily starting Monday Sept 4th. Box office, located at the front gate, opens at 4pm daily.

ABOUT SILVER DOLLAR SPEEDWAY

Silver Dollar Speedway is a high-banked, quarter-mile clay oval racetrack located on the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds at 2357 Fair St., Chico, California. Opened in 1962, the track hosts multiple high-profile events including the marquee Gold Cup Race of Champions, Silver Cup John Padjen Classic, David Tarter Memorial, and the Fall Nationals in tribute to Stephen Allard

ABOUT SLC PROMOTIONS

Founded in 2021 by championship auto racers Brad Sweet and Kyle Larson—along with business partner Colby Copeland—SLC (Sweet Larson Copeland) Promotions is dedicated to leading grassroots dirt track racing into the future while preserving the sport’s rich history. SLC manages and operates Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, California.