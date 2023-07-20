World of Outlaws Return to BAPS Waits One More Day Due to Rain

YORK HAVEN, Pa. (July 20, 2023) — The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series return to BAPS Motor Speedway after a 31 year absence will have to wait one more day after rain deluged the facility shortly after qualifying on Wednesday, forcing officials to push the event back to Thursday night starting the program completely over. Pits open at 4:00 PM, grandstands at 5:00 PM, with hot laps scheduled for 6:30 PM.

Before the rain set in Eldora Million winner and Pennsylvania resident Logan Schuchart set fast time over the 35 car field with a lap of 14.751 seconds.