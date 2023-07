LADOUCEUR CLAIMS CORNWALL AST SURPRENANT TRUCK SHOP EAST SERIES VICTORY

By Martin Belanger

LONG SAULT, Ont. (July 23, 2023) – Another great night of racing at Cornwall Motor Speedway with the Action Sprint Tour Surprenant Truck Shop East Series and also the Race for the Cure Sportsman Series along with a complete race program sponsored by JLB Heating and Cooling.

In the Action Sprint Tour Surprenant Truck Shop East Series feature, Mathieu Bardier took the lead over Jeffrey Weare and Lee Ladouceur, Weare used a lap car to pass Bardier for the lead on lap 4 as the caution came on the following lap. Weare set the pace over the rest of the field as he hit a lap car and did a 360 losing some laps as caution came out with 12 laps down. Bardier to the lead over Lee Ladouceur as both drivers were running close together. Lap cars became a factor in the final laps as Ladouceur passed Bardier on the final circuit to capture the win.

Please visit www.actionsprinttour.com for race results, points standings, and more information about the 2023 Action Sprint Tour season.

Action Sprint Tour Surprenant Truck Shop East Series

Statistical Report – Sunday, July 23, 2023

Cornwall Motor Speedway – Long Sault, Ontario, Canada

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 51-Lee Ladouceur[1]; 2. 19-Mathieu Bardier[2]; 3. 9-Adam Turner[3]; 4. 52-Matt Billings[14]; 5. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[5]; 6. 87-Andrew Hennessy[6]; 7. 17-Chris Herbison[9]; 8. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[15]; 9. 00-Ryan Poole[11]; 10. 55-Jeffrey Weare[4]; 11. 13-Evan Reynolds[12]; 12. 115-April Wilson[7]; 13. 93-Guy Gosselin[10]; 14. 85C-Cam MacKinnon[13]; 15. M52-Marc Surprenant[16]; 16. 1V-Josh Verne Jr[8]; 17. (DNS) 71-Mike Bowman

Heat 1 (8 Laps)

1. 87-Andrew Hennessy[1]; 2. 115-April Wilson[2]; 3. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[5]; 4. 93-Guy Gosselin[4]; 5. 85C-Cam MacKinnon[6]; 6. (DNF) 71-Mike Bowman[3]

Heat 2 (8 Laps)

1. 51-Lee Ladouceur[5]; 2. 9-Adam Turner[3]; 3. 17-Chris Herbison[1]; 4. 00-Ryan Poole[4]; 5. 52-Matt Billings[6]; 6. M52-Marc Surprenant[2]

Heat 3 (8 Laps)

1. 19-Mathieu Bardier[1]; 2. 55-Jeffrey Weare[2]; 3. 1V-Josh Verne Jr[5]; 4. 13-Evan Reynolds[4]; 5. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[3]

2023 ACTION SPRINT TOUR

PINTY’S NATIONAL SERIES

1. Saturday, July 22 – Brockville Ontario Speedway – Winner: Mathieu Bardier

2. Saturday, August 19 – Brockville Ontario Speedway

3. Saturday, September 2 – Brighton Speedway

4. Sunday, September 3 – Brighton Speedway

5. Friday, September 15 – Ohsweken Speedway

6. Saturday, September 16 – Ohsweken Speedway

7. Friday, September 29 – Humberstone Speedway

8. Saturday, September 30 – Humberstone Speedway

2023 ACTION SPRINT TOUR

SURPRENANT TRUCK SHOP EAST SERIES

1. Saturday, May 13 – Brockville Ontario Speedway – Winner: Mathieu Bardier

2. Saturday, June 3 – Brockville Ontario Speedway – Winner: Lee Ladouceur

3. Saturday, June 17 – Brockville Ontario Speedway – Winner: Lee Ladouceur

4. Saturday, July 15 – Brockville Ontario Speedway – Winner: Lee Ladouceur

5. Friday, July 21 – Cam-Am Speedway – RAINED OUT

6. Sunday, July 23 – Cornwall Motor Speedway – Winner: Lee Ladouceur

7. Sunday, August 20 – Cornwall Motor Speedway

8. Friday, September 8 – Can-Am Speedway

2023 ACTION SPRINT TOUR

OAKWOOD TRANSPORT WEST SERIES

1. Friday, June 9 – Ohsweken Speedway – Winner: Mack DeMan

2. Saturday, June 10 – Merrittville Speedway – Winner: Mike Bowman

3. Sunday, July 2 – Humberstone Speedway – RAINED OUT

4. Friday, July 7 – Ohsweken Speedway – Winner: Mike Bowman

5. Saturday, July 8 – Merrittville Speedway – Winner: Mike Bowman

6. Monday, August 14 – Ohsweken Speedway

7. Tuesday, August 15 – Ohsweken Speedway

8. Friday, August 25 – Ohsweken Speedway

9. Saturday, August 26 – Merrittville Speedway

ACTION SPRINT TOUR MEDIA

Website: www.actionsprinttour.com

Facebook: ActionSprintTour

Twitter: @ActionSprints

Instagram: @actionsprinttour

YouTube: GForceTV