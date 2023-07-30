Jack Berger and Cam Schafer Take Pirtek Renegade Wins

From Pirtek Renegade Sprints

New Richmond, WI, July 29, 2023

After an off week due to wet weather, both the traditional and winged Pirtek Renegade sprints descended on Cedar Lake Speedway for a night of competition under near perfect summer racing conditions. Fifteen traditional sprints checked in the back gate, while a whopping 30 wings signed in to close out the month of July.

In heat race competition, for the traditional sprints, Pirtek heat 1 went to Cam Schafer and RTS Podcast heat 2 went to Mike Mueller. In winged competition, the Pirtek heat race went to Brad Peterson, while RTS Podcast heat 2 was claimed by Ronnie Erickson. Chase Viebrock picked up Hoosier Tire heat 3 victory.

The first of the finales was the traditional sprints, where Mackenzie Bjorklund and Jake Kouba redrew the front row and Kouba shot to the point early. On lap two, Cam Schafer squeezed under Kouba to take over the lead – then turned on the after-burners, immediately stretching his advantage. Chasing Schafer were Kouba, Dan Atchison, Mike Mueller, and Mark Chevalier. After a crash in his heat race, Nick DaRonco had to start 14th in the 15-car field, and he quickly cracked the whip. Without the benefit of a caution, DaRonco was up to seventh by the crossed flags and broke into the top five a few laps later. Out front, Schafer was off racing in his own ZIP code and went on to claim his fourth Pirtek sticker of the summer, and third in a row. Rounding out the top five were Kouba, Mueller, DaRonco, and Atchison.

For the winged feature, it was Mark Chevalier and Chase Viebrock leading the 24-car field to green with Viebrock taking the early lead. By the second circuit, Chevalier took over the top spot, with Viebrock, Jack Berger, Ronnie Erickson, and Brad Peterson in pursuit. At the crossed flags Berger began to pressure Chevalier for the lead, and with nine to go, Berger made the pass for the top spot. A caution with 5 laps remaining re-bunched the field. Back under green, Chevalier mounted a quick challenge before Berger began to stretch his advantage again. At the double checkers it was Berger claiming his first Pirtek Renegade feature of the summer in front of Chevalier, Brett Peterson (from 16th!), Erickson, and Peterson.

The Renegades have a short respite before their next event, with the traditionals waiting until Saturday, August 19, before traveling to the Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, MN, as part of the 45th annual Jackson Nationals The wings lock horns that same night at their home track of Cedar Lake Speedway. More information on upcoming events for the Pirtek Renegades, as well as links to other Renegades series, can be found at www.umsprints.com, or on facebook.

RESULTS:

Traditional Sprints

Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 54-Cam Schafer[4]; 2. 6-Jake Kouba[2]; 3. 87-Mike Mueller[6]; 4. 8-Nick DaRonco[14]; 5. 7X-Dan Atchison[8]; 6. 135-Joshua Hulberg[10]; 7. 11J-Jori Hughes[3]; 8. 12-Johnny Parsons III[9]; 9. P1-Mark Chevalier[7]; 10. 25A-Ashley Williams[11]; 11. 2C-Brad Cunningham[5]; 12. 955-Lucas Grosinger[15]; 13. 17B-Mackenzie Bjorklund[1]; 14. 20L-Lucas Logue[13]; 15. 47X-Tim Lynch[12]

Pirtek Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 54-Cam Schafer[1]; 2. 11J-Jori Hughes[2]; 3. 7X-Dan Atchison[3]; 4. P1-Mark Chevalier[4]; 5. 12-Johnny Parsons III[6]; 6. 955-Lucas Grosinger[7]; 7. 47X-Tim Lynch[8]; 8. (DNF) 8-Nick DaRonco[5]

RTS Podcast Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 87-Mike Mueller[2]; 2. 2C-Brad Cunningham[1]; 3. 6-Jake Kouba[5]; 4. 17B-Mackenzie Bjorklund[3]; 5. 135-Joshua Hulberg[4]; 6. 25A-Ashley Williams[7]; 7. (DNF) 20L-Lucas Logue[6]

Winged Sprints

Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 19-Jack Berger[4]; 2. P1-Mark Chevalier[1]; 3. 42X-Brett Peterson[16]; 4. 62-Ronnie Erickson[6]; 5. 93-Brad Peterson[7]; 6. 33S-Jeremy Schultz[10]; 7. 61-Mike Mueller[13]; 8. 9TK-Brady Donnohue[14]; 9. 9C-Cole Stella[5]; 10. 3TK-Tony Kaus[9]; 11. 57-Ryan Buck[15]; 12. 03-Jamey Ogston[11]; 13. O7-Owen Carlson[24]; 14. 59-Jamie Reberg[20]; 15. 85-Matthew Jasper[21]; 16. 17-Austin Phillips[17]; 17. 13-Patrick Heikkinen[23]; 18. 28-John Breitenfeldt[12]; 19. 21L-Ryan Lilliberg[19]; 20. (DNF) 2V-Chris Vogel[8]; 21. (DNF) 2J-John Lowe[18]; 22. (DNF) 11-Dalyn Cody[22]; 23. (DNF) 74N-Luke Nellis[3]; 24. (DQ) 50-Chase Viebrock[2]

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 59-Jamie Reberg[8]; 2. 85-Matthew Jasper[1]; 3. 11-Dalyn Cody[2]; 4. 13-Patrick Heikkinen[7]; 5. 73-Johnny Parsons III[3]; 6. 12-Jason Flohrs[4]; 7. 4-Mitch Hagen[6]; 8. 95-Tony Gernert[9]; 9. (DNS) 13A-Ryan Anondson; 10. (DNS) 63-Todd Hansen

Pirtek Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 93-Brad Peterson[3]; 2. 33S-Jeremy Schultz[1]; 3. 19-Jack Berger[9]; 4. 61-Mike Mueller[5]; 5. 03-Jamey Ogston[8]; 6. 57-Ryan Buck[7]; 7. 21L-Ryan Lilliberg[6]; 8. (DNF) 13A-Ryan Anondson[10]; 9. (DNF) 63-Todd Hansen[4]; 10. (DNS) 59-Jamie Reberg

RTS Podcast Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 62-Ronnie Erickson[2]; 2. 74N-Luke Nellis[8]; 3. O7-Owen Carlson[9]; 4. 9TK-Brady Donnohue[1]; 5. P1-Mark Chevalier[10]; 6. 42X-Brett Peterson[3]; 7. 2J-John Lowe[7]; 8. 73-Johnny Parsons III[5]; 9. (DNF) 4-Mitch Hagen[4]; 10. (DNF) 13-Patrick Heikkinen[6]

Hoosier Tire Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 50-Chase Viebrock[4]; 2. 3TK-Tony Kaus[2]; 3. 9C-Cole Stella[5]; 4. 2V-Chris Vogel[7]; 5. 28-John Breitenfeldt[8]; 6. 17-Austin Phillips[3]; 7. 11-Dalyn Cody[1]; 8. 85-Matthew Jasper[9]; 9. 12-Jason Flohrs[6]; 10. 95-Tony Gernert[10]