PPM Bests Brown and the Weather to Win at Knoxville

By T.J. Buffenbarger

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 4, 2023) — Parker Price-Miller outran Brian Brown and the weather to win the preliminary feature during the 33rd Xtream Powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank Friday at Knoxville Raceway. Price-Miller, from Kokomo, Indiana, exchanged the lead multiple times with Brian Brown for his second feature in of the 2023 season.

“If anyone gets the award for best restarts in Knoxville it’s definitely the 21 car of Brian Brown,” Price-Miller said of his challenger. “With him breathing down your throat you can’t mess up.”

Price-Miller overcame some handling issues while leading and keeping Brown at bay due to having his wing in the wrong position early in the main event.

“I just got my wing back wing too far back there at the beginning and once I started burying myself in the curb, I started getting tight and couldn’t really make speed so I tried my best to get these things get the wing back forward and it’s hard to do under green, I drove my ass off and just can’t think my guys enough. It’s been a heck of a week.”

Price-Miller pulled into victory lane just as rain began to fall that had threatened the event and put race operations into “hurry up mode” to get he program completed.

Zeb Wise and Price-Miller started on the front row for the 20-lap feature. Price-Miller took the lead at the start, but former 360 Nationals winners Terry McCarl and Brian Brown asserted themselves early McCarl shooting into second and Brown moving up to third from the fifth starting position.

Brown moved McCarl back to second on lap two in turns one and two, exchanging slide jobs for the lead with Price-Miller when the caution appeared for Alex Vande Voort spinning in turn two. Vander Voort was able to restart at the tail of the field.

Brown was able to pass Price-Miller during the restart to take the lead in turns one and two only to have Price-Miller take the top spot back in turns three and four. Price-Miller and Brown would exchange the lead on each end of the racetrack until the red flag came out for a hard flip by Cam Martin in turn four. Martin emerged from the car under his own power but was unable to continue.

Another caution appeared immediately after the restart with Justin Sanders slowed and Harli White caught damage when cars stacked up.

The next restart was also short lived when the red flag appeared for a vicious flip by Clint Garner turn four. Kerry Madsen, Shane Golobic, and Carson McCarl were all swept up in the crash as well. Madsen and McCarl were able to make the restart.

Once the green flag appeared Price-Miller and Brown continued to exchange the lead back and forth, but each time Price-Miller was able to maintain the lead.

Price-Miller had some breathing room towards the end of the feature disappear after getting sideways in turns one and two while lapping slower cars on lap 15. This allowed Brown to close back in on Price-Miller. Coming to the white flag Brown got sideways on the front stretch towards the inside of the track and allowed Price-Miller to scoot away for the feature victory.

Brown held on for second while Wise, Terry McCarl, and Garet Williamson rounded out the top five.

Sanders was the fastest qualifier over the 54-car field with a lap of 16.649 seconds. Davey Heskin, Brooke Tatnell, Price-Miller, Wise, and Golobic won heat race events. Alex Hill won the C-Main while Sanders won the B-Main event.

The pro sprint feature event was rained out. Kade Higday and Toby Mosher won heat race events.

33rd Xtream Powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank

ASCS National Tour

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Friday, August 4, 2023

Qualifying

1. 39M-Justin Sanders, 16.649[8]

2. 55-Kerry Madsen, 16.681[12]

3. 2-Lynton Jeffrey, 16.753[6]

4. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 16.769[2]

5. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, 16.779[21]

6. 24W-Garet Williamson, 16.785[30]

7. 5M-Collin Moyle, 16.787[1]

8. 21-Brian Brown, 16.816[43]

9. 24-Terry McCarl, 16.823[25]

10. 4-Cameron Martin, 16.836[13]

11. 42-Sye Lynch, 16.840[5]

12. 40-Clint Garner, 16.878[23]

13. 9P-Parker Price Miller, 16.897[14]

14. 26-Zeb Wise, 16.911[26]

15. 5-Daryn Pittman, 16.933[15]

16. 9G-Ryan Giles, 16.933[20]

17. 21H-Brady Bacon, 16.970[9]

18. 7BC-Anthony Macri, 16.980[18]

19. 24T-Christopher Thram, 17.002[16]

20. 17W-Shane Golobic, 17.043[37]

21. 2M-Davey Heskin, 17.099[24]

22. 83JR-Sam Henderson, 17.103[3]

23. 27-Carson McCarl, 17.130[34]

24. 15-Ryan Turner, 17.132[11]

25. 11N-Harli White, 17.138[7]

26. 9T-Kasey Kahne, 17.159[40]

27. 14T-Brooke Tatnell, 17.183[49]

28. 1E-Ian Madsen, 17.207[32]

29. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 17.214[54]

30. 6A-Alex Vande Voort, 17.214[45]

31. 98P-Miles Paulus, 17.227[41]

32. 53-Joe Beaver, 17.227[42]

33. 77X-Alex Hill, 17.237[29]

34. 95-Matt Covington, 17.250[28]

35. 4J-Kevin Thomas Jr, 17.332[33]

36. 87J-Jace Park, 17.342[46]

37. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 17.343[51]

38. 35H-Zach Hampton, 17.389[47]

39. 27B-Jake Bubak, 17.413[27]

40. 3J-Dusty Zomer, 17.422[36]

41. 10-Landon Britt, 17.497[10]

42. 75AU-Tyler Blank, 17.509[50]

43. 83-Austin Miller, 17.533[38]

44. 87X-Shone Evans, 17.656[22]

45. 4CW-Chris Windom, 17.675[52]

46. B29-JJ Beaver, 17.701[35]

47. 14M-Jordon Mallett, 17.809[44]

48. 14-Aidan Zoutte, 18.073[39]

49. 41D-Dan Henning, 18.374[17]

50. 938-Bradley Fezard, 18.407[53]

51. 4H-Cody Hansen, 18.779[19]

52. 17N-Ben Woods, 19.025[48]

53. 5D-Grae Anderson, 19.025[31]

54. 1A-John Anderson, 19.025[4]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 2M-Davey Heskin[2]

2. 9T-Kasey Kahne[1]

3. 24W-Garet Williamson[5]

4. 9G-Ryan Giles[3]

5. 39M-Justin Sanders[6]

6. 42-Sye Lynch[4]

7. 87J-Jace Park[8]

8. 98P-Miles Paulus[7]

9. 10-Landon Britt[9]

10. B29-JJ Beaver[10]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 14T-Brooke Tatnell[1]

2. 21H-Brady Bacon[3]

3. 40-Clint Garner[4]

4. 55-Kerry Madsen[6]

5. 53-Joe Beaver[7]

6. 83JR-Sam Henderson[2]

7. 75AU-Tyler Blank[9]

8. 5M-Collin Moyle[5]

9. 14M-Jordon Mallett[10]

10. 11M-Brendan Mullen[8]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 9P-Parker Price Miller[4]

2. 21-Brian Brown[5]

3. 27-Carson McCarl[2]

4. 7BC-Anthony Macri[3]

5. 1E-Ian Madsen[1]

6. 2-Lynton Jeffrey[6]

7. 35H-Zach Hampton[8]

8. 83-Austin Miller[9]

9. 14-Aidan Zoutte[10]

10. 77X-Alex Hill[7]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 26-Zeb Wise[4]

2. 35-Skylar Prochaska[1]

3. 2C-Wayne Johnson[6]

4. 24-Terry McCarl[5]

5. 27B-Jake Bubak[8]

6. 24T-Christopher Thram[3]

7. 15-Ryan Turner[2]

8. 95-Matt Covington[7]

9. 87X-Shone Evans[9]

10. 41D-Dan Henning[10]

Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. 17W-Shane Golobic[3]

2. 6A-Alex Vande Voort[1]

3. 5-Daryn Pittman[4]

4. 11N-Harli White[2]

5. 4J-Kevin Thomas Jr[7]

6. 4-Cameron Martin[5]

7. 3J-Dusty Zomer[8]

8. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[6]

9. 938-Bradley Fezard[10]

10. 4CW-Chris Windom[9]

C-Main (10 Laps)

1. 77X-Alex Hill[1]

2. 87X-Shone Evans[4]

3. 14M-Jordon Mallett[7]

4. 10-Landon Britt[3]

5. 11M-Brendan Mullen[2]

6. B29-JJ Beaver[6]

7. 41D-Dan Henning[9]

8. 938-Bradley Fezard[10]

9. 17N-Ben Woods[12]

10. 14-Aidan Zoutte[8]

11. 4CW-Chris Windom[5]

12. 4H-Cody Hansen[11]

13. 5D-Grae Anderson[13]

14. 1A-John Anderson[14]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 39M-Justin Sanders[1]

2. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[3]

3. 2-Lynton Jeffrey[2]

4. 4-Cameron Martin[5]

5. 1E-Ian Madsen[10]

6. 5M-Collin Moyle[4]

7. 42-Sye Lynch[6]

8. 53-Joe Beaver[12]

9. 95-Matt Covington[13]

10. 24T-Christopher Thram[7]

11. 27B-Jake Bubak[17]

12. 15-Ryan Turner[9]

13. 98P-Miles Paulus[11]

14. 3J-Dusty Zomer[18]

15. 87J-Jace Park[15]

16. 83JR-Sam Henderson[8]

17. 35H-Zach Hampton[16]

18. 10-Landon Britt

19. 4J-Kevin Thomas Jr[14]

20. 77X-Alex Hill

21. 87X-Shone Evans

22. 83-Austin Miller[20]

23. 14M-Jordon Mallett

24. 75AU-Tyler Blank[19]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 9P-Parker Price Miller[2]

2. 21-Brian Brown[5]

3. 26-Zeb Wise[1]

4. 24-Terry McCarl[4]

5. 24W-Garet Williamson[6]

6. 2M-Davey Heskin[14]

7. 9G-Ryan Giles[10]

8. 7BC-Anthony Macri[12]

9. 5-Daryn Pittman[9]

10. 9T-Kasey Kahne[17]

11. 35-Skylar Prochaska[19]

12. 21H-Brady Bacon[11]

13. 55-Kerry Madsen[8]

14. 2C-Wayne Johnson[7]

15. 14T-Brooke Tatnell[18]

16. 27-Carson McCarl[15]

17. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[22]

18. 11N-Harli White[16]

19. 6A-Alex Vande Voort[20]

20. 40-Clint Garner[3]

21. 17W-Shane Golobic[13]

22. 39M-Justin Sanders[21]

23. 4-Cameron Martin[24]

24. 2-Lynton Jeffrey[23]

Pro Sprints

Qualifying

1. 99-Matthew Stelzer, 17.511[5]

2. 17-Matt Allen, 17.597[1]

3. 26-Chase Young, 17.700[13]

4. 2-Casey Friedrichsen, 17.879[4]

5. 8J-AJ Johnson, 17.931[12]

6. 41-Jeff Wilke, 18.103[10]

7. 71-Brandon Worthington, 18.139[7]

8. 8-William Kline, 18.240[11]

9. 24-Kade Higday, 18.277[6]

10. 55-Toby Mosher, 18.284[9]

11. 14J-Mike Johnston, 18.304[14]

12. 12P-Ryan Navratil, 18.412[15]

13. 02S-Josh Jones, 21.121[3]

14. 0-Mike Mayberry, 21.121[2]

15. 3TJ-Joel Thorpe, 21.121[8]

Heat Race #1 (6 Laps)

1. 24-Kade Higday[2]

2. 71-Brandon Worthington[3]

3. 99-Matthew Stelzer[6]

4. 8J-AJ Johnson[4]

5. 26-Chase Young[5]

6. 0-Mike Mayberry[7]

7. 14J-Mike Johnston[1]

8. 3TJ-Joel Thorpe[8]

Heat Race #2 (6 Laps)

1. 55-Toby Mosher[2]

2. 2-Casey Friedrichsen[5]

3. 12P-Ryan Navratil[1]

4. 17-Matt Allen[6]

5. 41-Jeff Wilke[4]

6. 8-William Kline[3]

7. 02S-Josh Jones[7]

A-Main Rained Out

