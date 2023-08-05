Carney Wins Opening Night of the Belleville 305 Nationals

BELLEVILLE, Ks. (August 4, 2023) — John Carney won the opening night feature of the sixth annual Bellville 305 Nationals Friday at the Belleville High Banks. Carney, from El Paso, Texas, started on the pole and held off third starting Stuart Snyder for the victory. The victory was Carney’s seventh during the 2023 season.

Jeremy Campbell, Luke Cranston, and Tyler Drueke rounded out the top five.

Belleville 305 Nationals

Bellevile High Banks

Belleville, Kansas

Friday, August 4, 2023

Qualifying Flight A

1. 16-Conner Thomas, 16.640[12]

2. 22C-Chad Koch, 16.699[8]

3. 2-Whit Gastineau, 16.699[7]

4. 37-Jack Hall, 16.861[11]

5. 88R-Ryder Laplante, 16.914[10]

6. 22D-Daniel Nekolite, 17.011[9]

DNS: 17S-Chad Salem

DNS: 55L-Jack Dover

DNS: 74E-Claud Estes III

DNS: 81-Jon Freeman

DNS: 7T-Landon Thompson

DNS: 911-Ty Williams

Qualifying Flight B

1. 20-Luke Cranston, 16.361[11]

2. 51-Jeremy Campbell, 16.376

3. 88J-Jeremy Huish, 16.427

4. 14-Joey Danley, 16.531

5. 12-Tyler Drueke, 16.570

6. 9-Kyle Jones, 16.727[9]

7. 2D-Dusty Ballenger, 16.792

8. 20D-Jacob Dye, 16.939

9. 15-Jack Potter, 16.957

10. 43-Jake Greenwood, 16.983[10]

11. 53-Joe Miller, 17.003

12. 31M-Eric Matthews, 17.055[7]

13. 75-Nick Nichols, 17.086

14. 74-DJ Estes, 17.180[8]

15. 28-Madison Miller, 17.370

16. 11C-Cole Cloud, 18.532[6]

Qualifying Flight C

1. 74B-John Carney, 16.460[10]

2. 23-Brandon Bosma, 16.499[2]

3. 2J-Zach Blurton, 16.589[9]

4. 25X-Gunnar Pike, 16.655[5]

5. 11K-Tyler Knight, 16.708[6]

6. 27$-Blake Scott, 16.722[7]

7. 31-Koby Werkmeister, 16.731[3]

8. 17-Lee Goos Jr, 17.023[4]

9. 6B-Bayley Ballenger, 17.571[11]

10. 81X-Jared Jansen, 18.197[8]

11. 6-Mason Day, 18.199[1]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 16-Conner Thomas[3]

2. 22C-Chad Koch[1]

3. 2-Whit Gastineau[2]

4. 81-Jon Freeman[4]

5. 7T-Landon Thompson[5]

6. 911-Ty Williams[7]

7. 88R-Ryder Laplante[8]

8. 37-Jack Hall[6]

9. 22D-Daniel Nekolite[10]

10. 17S-Chad Salem[9]

DNS: 55L-Jack Dover

DNS: 74E-Claud Estes III

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 5-Stuart Snyder[2]

2. 9-Kyle Jones[1]

3. 20-Luke Cranston[4]

4. 10-Jordan Knight[3]

5. 11X-Toby Chapman[5]

6. 0-Steven Richardson[7]

7. 43-Jake Greenwood[6]

8. 31M-Eric Matthews[8]

9. 74-DJ Estes[9]

10. 11M-Kayla Martin[10]

11. 11C-Cole Cloud[11]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 12-Tyler Drueke[1]

2. 14-Joey Danley[2]

3. 88J-Jeremy Huish[3]

4. 51-Jeremy Campbell[4]

5. 20D-Jacob Dye[6]

6. 2D-Dusty Ballenger[5]

7. 15-Jack Potter[7]

8. 75-Nick Nichols[9]

9. 28-Madison Miller[10]

10. 53-Joe Miller[8]

DNS: 32-Trefer Waller

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 74B-John Carney[4]

2. 2J-Zach Blurton[2]

3. 23-Brandon Bosma[3]

4. 25X-Gunnar Pike[1]

5. 27$-Blake Scott[6]

6. 17-Lee Goos Jr[8]

7. 31-Koby Werkmeister[7]

8. 11K-Tyler Knight[5]

9. 6B-Bayley Ballenger[9]

10. 81X-Jared Jansen[10]

11. 6-Mason Day[11]

B-Main #1 (10 Laps)

1. 7T-Landon Thompson[2]

2. 11K-Tyler Knight[1]

3. 20D-Jacob Dye[3]

4. 88R-Ryder Laplante[6]

5. 0-Steven Richardson[5]

6. 43-Jake Greenwood[7]

7. 31M-Eric Matthews[8]

8. 17S-Chad Salem[11]

9. 11M-Kayla Martin[12]

10. 55L-Jack Dover[14]

11. 22D-Daniel Nekolite[9]

12. 6-Mason Day[13]

13. 28-Madison Miller[10]

DNS: 32-Trefer Waller

DNS: 911-Ty Williams

B-Main #2 (10 Laps)

1. 27$-Blake Scott[1]

2. 11X-Toby Chapman[2]

3. 2D-Dusty Ballenger[3]

4. 17-Lee Goos Jr[4]

5. 31-Koby Werkmeister[5]

6. 15-Jack Potter[6]

7. 75-Nick Nichols[8]

8. 37-Jack Hall[7]

9. 74-DJ Estes[9]

10. 74E-Claud Estes III[14]

11. 81X-Jared Jansen[12]

12. 53-Joe Miller[11]

DNS: 6B-Bayley Ballenger

DNS: 11C-Cole Cloud

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 74B-John Carney[1]

2. 5-Stuart Snyder[3]

3. 51-Jeremy Campbell[2]

4. 20-Luke Cranston[6]

5. 12-Tyler Drueke[4]

6. 23-Brandon Bosma[10]

7. 14-Joey Danley[8]

8. 81-Jon Freeman[7]

9. 88J-Jeremy Huish[9]

10. 9-Kyle Jones[13]

11. 2J-Zach Blurton[11]

12. 2-Whit Gastineau[14]

13. 10-Jordan Knight[15]

14. 16-Conner Thomas[5]

15. 7T-Landon Thompson[17]

16. 22C-Chad Koch[12]

17. 11X-Toby Chapman[20]

18. 88R-Ryder Laplante[23]

19. 17-Lee Goos Jr[24]

20. 27$-Blake Scott[18]

21. 11K-Tyler Knight[19]

22. 25X-Gunnar Pike[16]

23. 20D-Jacob Dye[21]

24. 2D-Dusty Ballenger[22]