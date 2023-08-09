BOSS Returns to Waynesfield August 12

By Aaron Fry

This Saturday, the MPD Racing Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series returns to Waynesfield Raceway Park. Just a month ago, the tour sanctioned the Jack Hewitt Classic with a great field of 30 cars challenging the quarter mile oval. Track promoter Larry Boos reached out when a planned Pennsylvania doubleheader weekend fell through for the touring stars, offering a chance at an encore performance. Waynesfield was the weekly home of traditional non-wing sprint car action for more than a decade and the BOSS tour is the Buckeye state’s only dedicated wingless tour.

Ricky Lewis scored his second tour win in the Hewitt Classic and currently holds a comfortable point lead. However, Korbyn Hayslett and Isaac Chapple are well within striking range. Cody Gardner holds down the fourth spot with Jesse Vermillion recently jumping from 8th to 5th in tour points after consistent top main event finishes. Rounding out the current top 10 are Lee Underwood, Brian Ruhlman, Dustin Ingle, Blake Vermillion and Steve Little.

Joining the BOSS sprint cars will be the modifieds and compacts. Pit gates will open at 4 with general admission gates opening at 5. Hot laps are scheduled for 6:30 with racing set to begin at 7:30. Adult general admission is $20 with junior admission just $10 while children 12 and under are free,

For competing teams, this race will feature the standard tour purse as follows: 2000, 1000, 750, 650, 550, 500, 450, 425, 400, 375, 350, 340, 330, 320, 310, 300, 300, 300, 300, 300. Heat race will pay: 40, 30, 20, 10 thanks to Mad Tree Brewing, Outsider’s Merchandise & Apparel and Elizabeth Gardner Photography. Bonus awards will be provided by Cowen Truck Line, All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads, E A Home Supply, All Star Performance and Hoosier Racing Tire.

All sprint cars must be on 4 corner Hoosier tires. The right rear must be a spec Medium, H15 or D15A. We do not mark tires. Mufflers are NOT required. As always, there is no membership fee or entry fee of any kind to race with BOSS. We will be using the yellow Westhold transponders and the track will have them to rent for $10. RaCeiver radios are mandatory. The tour will have a limited supply of Hoosier tires, please call ahead to reserve your specific chalk marks. There will not be fuel at the track.

Please make plans to join us Saturday and let’s keep non wing racing at the forefront at Waynesfield Raceway Park!