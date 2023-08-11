Daison Pursley Wins at Path Valley

SPRING RUN, Pa. (August 11, 2023) — Daison Pursley won the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Car Series feature Friday night at Path Valley Speedway Park. Jad Avedisian, Chase McDermand, Zach Daum, and Gavin Miller from 16th starting position rounded out the top five.
Xtreme Outlaw Midget Car Series
Path Valley Speedway Park
Spring Run, Pennsylvania
Friday, August 11, 2023
Qualifying Flight A
1. 7U-Zach Daum, 11.086[3]
2. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold, 11.110[8]
3. 71-Jade Avedisian, 11.127[1]
4. 23-Preston Lattomus, 11.211[7]
5. 97-Gavin Miller, 11.231[2]
6. 08-Cannon McIntosh, 11.234[5]
7. 19M-Ethan Mitchell, 11.267[4]
8. 60X-Kyle Jones, 11.378[6]
Qualifying Flight B
1. 40-Chase McDermand, 11.139[6]
2. 98-Briggs Danner, 11.260[2]
3. 17B-Austin Barnhill, 11.460[3]
4. 46-Kenney Johnson, 11.528[1]
5. 25-Derek Sheaffer, 11.678[4]
6. 0W-Kevin Woody Jr, 11.778[7]
7. 75-Michael Markey, 12.011[5]
Qualifying Flight C
1. 19-Daison Pursley, 11.299[6]
2. 25K-Taylor Reimer, 11.332[1]
3. 55-Trevor Cline, 11.487[7]
4. 76-Michael Smith, 11.699[5]
5. 4-Ayden Hare, 11.852[4]
6. 11-Eric Heydenreich, 11.885[2]
7. 44-Adam Andretti, 12.113[3]
Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)
1. 71-Jade Avedisian[2]
2. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[3]
3. 7U-Zach Daum[4]
4. 08-Cannon McIntosh[6]
5. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[7]
6. 97-Gavin Miller[5]
7. 23-Preston Lattomus[1]
8. 60X-Kyle Jones[8]
Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)
1. 40-Chase McDermand[4]
2. 17B-Austin Barnhill[2]
3. 98-Briggs Danner[3]
4. 46-Kenney Johnson[1]
5. 0W-Kevin Woody Jr[6]
6. 25-Derek Sheaffer[5]
7. 75-Michael Markey[7]
Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)
1. 19-Daison Pursley[4]
2. 55-Trevor Cline[2]
3. 25K-Taylor Reimer[3]
4. 76-Michael Smith[1]
5. 4-Ayden Hare[5]
6. 11-Eric Heydenreich[6]
7. 44-Adam Andretti[7]
Feature (30 Laps)
1. 19-Daison Pursley[2]
2. 71-Jade Avedisian[3]
3. 40-Chase McDermand[1]
4. 7U-Zach Daum[5]
5. 97-Gavin Miller[16]
6. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[4]
7. 98-Briggs Danner[8]
8. 25K-Taylor Reimer[9]
9. 60X-Kyle Jones[22]
10. 08-Cannon McIntosh[10]
11. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[13]
12. 55-Trevor Cline[7]
13. 23-Preston Lattomus[18]
14. 25-Derek Sheaffer[17]
15. 11-Eric Heydenreich[19]
16. 75-Michael Markey[20]
17. 0W-Kevin Woody Jr[14]
18. 76-Michael Smith[12]
19. 17B-Austin Barnhill[6]
20. 46-Kenney Johnson[11]
21. 44-Adam Andretti[21]
22. 4-Ayden Hare[15]