Elk City, Lawton on tap this weekend for OCRS

John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (August 15, 2023) – The AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories OCRS Sprint Cars head west for a pair of races this weekend.

After a cancellation at Elk City Motor Sports Park on June 24 the western Oklahoma quarter-mile will try again to host their first ever OCRS show on Friday.

Following Elk City it is on to Lawton Speedway for the second time this season on Saturday. On June 10 Alex Sewell led Zach Chappell to the checkered flag at Lawton picking up his second victory of the season. Sewell is one of nine drivers to earn an OCRS victory this season.

Danny Wood comes into the weekend holding a slim 10 point lead over Johnny Kent in the point standings. Joe Bob Lee sits 46 points behind Kent in third, Sheldon Barksdale and Rees Moran round out the top five.

What you need to know……….

Where: Elk City Motorsports Park, Elk City, Oklahoma

When: Friday, August 18

Pits open: 4 p.m.

Driver Sign-In: 5:45-6:15 p.m.

Drivers Meeting: 6:30 p.m.

Hot Laps: 7:30 p.m.

Racing Starts: 8

Race Info: A-Feature pays $1,500-to-win, $300-to-start. Pill Draw: $20. MUST run AmeriFlex sticker to be paid.

Mufflers: Open Headers

Track Website: www.ElkCityMotorsportsPark.com

Where: Lawton Speedway, Lawton, Oklahoma

When: Saturday, August 19

Pits open: 5 p.m.

Driver Sign-In: 6:30-7 p.m.

Drivers Meeting: 7:15 p.m.

Hot Laps: 8 p.m.

Racing Starts: 8:30 p.m.

Race Info: A-Feature pays $1,500-to-win, $300-to-start. Pill Draw: $20. MUST run AmeriFlex sticker to be paid.

Mufflers: MANDATORY

Track Website: www.LawtonSpeedway.com

2023 Winners

03/11 – Red Dirt Raceway, Tanner Conn

03/18 – Tulsa Speedway, Fred Mattox

04/01 – Enid Speedway, Zach Blurton

04/15 – Longdale Speedway, Zach Blurton

05/26 – Arrowhead Speedway, Sean McClelland

05/27 – Salina Highbanks Speedway, Alex Sewell

06/10 – Lawton Speedway, Alex Sewell

06/15 – Lucas Oil Speedway, Rees Moran

06/16 – I-70 Motorsports Park, Whit Gastineau

06/17 – Lake Ozark Speedway, Rees Moran

06/23 – Red Dirt Raceway, Rees Moran

07/15 – Creek County Speedway, Kyle Clark

07/29 – Caney Valley Speedway, Zach Chappell

Top 10 Standings: 1. Danny Wood, 1290; 2. Johnny Kent, 1280; 3. Joe Bob Lee, 1234; 4. Sheldon Barksdale, 1206; 5. Rees Moran, 1046; 6. Zach Chappell, 1046; 7. Joshua Tyre, 958; 8. Alex DeCamp, 887; 9. Terry Easum, 847; 10. Laney Gage, 806.