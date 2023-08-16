Elk City, Lawton on tap this weekend for OCRS

John Rittenoure
TULSA, Okla. (August 15, 2023) – The AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories OCRS Sprint Cars head west for a pair of races this weekend.
After a cancellation at Elk City Motor Sports Park on June 24 the western Oklahoma quarter-mile will try again to host their first ever OCRS show on Friday.
Following Elk City it is on to Lawton Speedway for the second time this season on Saturday. On June 10 Alex Sewell led Zach Chappell to the checkered flag at Lawton picking up his second victory of the season. Sewell is one of nine drivers to earn an OCRS victory this season.
Danny Wood comes into the weekend holding a slim 10 point lead over Johnny Kent in the point standings. Joe Bob Lee sits 46 points behind Kent in third, Sheldon Barksdale and Rees Moran round out the top five.
What you need to know……….
Where: Elk City Motorsports Park, Elk City, Oklahoma
When: Friday, August 18
Pits open: 4 p.m.
Driver Sign-In: 5:45-6:15 p.m.
Drivers Meeting: 6:30 p.m.
Hot Laps: 7:30 p.m.
Racing Starts: 8
Race Info: A-Feature pays $1,500-to-win, $300-to-start. Pill Draw: $20. MUST run AmeriFlex sticker to be paid.
Mufflers: Open Headers
Track Website: www.ElkCityMotorsportsPark.com
Where: Lawton Speedway, Lawton, Oklahoma
When: Saturday, August 19
Pits open: 5 p.m.
Driver Sign-In: 6:30-7 p.m.
Drivers Meeting: 7:15 p.m.
Hot Laps: 8 p.m.
Racing Starts: 8:30 p.m.
Race Info: A-Feature pays $1,500-to-win, $300-to-start. Pill Draw: $20. MUST run AmeriFlex sticker to be paid.
Mufflers: MANDATORY
Track Website: www.LawtonSpeedway.com
2023 Winners
03/11 – Red Dirt Raceway, Tanner Conn
03/18 – Tulsa Speedway, Fred Mattox
04/01 – Enid Speedway, Zach Blurton
04/15 – Longdale Speedway, Zach Blurton
05/26 – Arrowhead Speedway, Sean McClelland
05/27 – Salina Highbanks Speedway, Alex Sewell
06/10 – Lawton Speedway, Alex Sewell
06/15 – Lucas Oil Speedway, Rees Moran
06/16 – I-70 Motorsports Park, Whit Gastineau
06/17 – Lake Ozark Speedway, Rees Moran
06/23 – Red Dirt Raceway, Rees Moran
07/15 – Creek County Speedway, Kyle Clark
07/29 – Caney Valley Speedway, Zach Chappell
Top 10 Standings: 1. Danny Wood, 1290; 2. Johnny Kent, 1280; 3. Joe Bob Lee, 1234; 4. Sheldon Barksdale, 1206; 5. Rees Moran, 1046; 6. Zach Chappell, 1046; 7. Joshua Tyre, 958; 8. Alex DeCamp, 887; 9. Terry Easum, 847; 10. Laney Gage, 806.