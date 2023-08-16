Justyn Cox and Bates-Hamilton Racing go back-to-back at Placerville Speedway

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Justyn Cox and Bates-Hamilton Racing made a return trip to Placerville Speedway pay off by racing to their second consecutive victory on the red clay during Big Trophy Night last Saturday.

“This past Saturday was a good night all around for us,” Cox stated. “We didn’t time-in the best but fixed the issue for the heat race and had a ton of speed. Luckily, we got another good pill draw, which helps a lot sometimes.”

Cox began the evening by qualifying 14th overall in the 25-car field of Winged 360 Sprint Cars. Starting from the pole in the second heat race he proceeded to lead all eight-laps, putting the benefitRFP/ Lippert Construction/ Mozingo Construction/ Dan Ewart Sales/ VinylTech PVC Pipe/ Clow Valve No. 42x into the redraw.

The 29-year-old then pulled the number two pill, placing him on the outside of row one for the 25-lap feature. At the waving of the green flag, he jumped into the lead and held command until the first yellow of the contest waved on lap eight.

The biggest challenge he encountered in the race ultimately came during a restart with 12 circuits completed. Multi-time track champ Andy Forsberg was able to get around him for the top-spot momentarily, but Cox returned the favor in the following corner.

Once back in front the Clarksburg competitor rode the cushion in dominant fashion, accepting the Ron Stahl checkered flag for his 12th career Winged 360 Sprint Car triumph at Placerville Speedway. With the victory, he tied Shane Golobic, Andy Gregg, Scooter Lambert and Stephen Allard for 14th on the all-time list.

“We took our notes from the previous weekend, made some small changes, and it actually got the car even better than it was the last race,” Cox elaborated. “Josh Bates and the boys have us dialed in right now and that makes this BHR 42x fun to drive.”

Cox and Bates-Hamilton Racing will now gear up to resume the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards season this Saturday at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville.

With five events remaining in the SCCT campaign Cox possesses a 46-point advantage at the top of the standings. The 63rd Johnny Key Classic can be seen by purchasing a ticket at the gate on race day or via www.calidirt.tv

“Watsonville wasn’t very kind to us during the last visit, but I’m excited to try again with the 360 in the car,” he commented. “We’ve had some very consistent runs with SCCT this year. I’d love to pick up another Sprint Car Challenge Tour win and doing it at the Johnny Key Classic would be awesome.”

