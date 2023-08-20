Photo Gallery: 2023 Bettenhausen 100 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, USAC Silver Crown Series Shane Cottle (#9) racing with Logan Seavey (#22) Saturday afternoon at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. (Mark Funderburk photo) Chase Stockon (#69) racing with Wayne Johnson (#12) Saturday at the Illinois State Fairgrounds with the USAC Silver Crown Series. (Mark Funderburk photo) Shane Cottle (#9) racing with Emerson Axsom (#20) Saturday at the Illinois State Faigrounds during the Bettenhausen 100. (Mark Funderburk photo) Chase Stockon (#69), Carmen Perigo (#52), Taylor Ferns (#555), and Steven Russell (#14) racing for position during the Bettenhausen 100 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. (Mark Funderburk photo) Logan Seavey takes the checkered flags to win the Bettenhausen 100 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds with the USAC Silver Crown Series. (Mark Funderburk photo) Shane Cottle (#9) racing with Logan Seavey (#22) Saturday afternoon at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. (Mark Funderburk photo) Mitchel Moles (#97) and Matt Westfall (#81) racing for position Saturday at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. (Mark Funderburk photo) Chris Urish (#77U) and Travis Welpott (#18) during the Bettenhausen 100 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. (Mark Funderburk photo) Casey Buckman (#25) and Steven Russell (#14) Saturday with the USAC Silver Crown Series at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. (Mark Funderburk photo) Shane Cottle (#9) racing with Logan Seavey (#22) Saturday afternoon at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. (Mark Funderburk photo) Chris Urish (#77) racing with Dave Berkheimer (#31) Saturday at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. (Mark Funderburk photo) (l to r) Third place Justin Grant, winner Logan Seavey, and second place Shane Cottle after the Bettenhausen 100 for the USAC Silver Crown Series at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. (Mark Funderburk photo) Logan Seavey celebrates his Bettenhausen 100 victory Saturday afternoon at the Illinois State Fairgrounds with the USAC Silver Crown Series. (Mark Funderburk photo) Logan Seavey with the fair queen after winning the Bettenhausen 100 victory Saturday afternoon at the Illinois State Fairgrounds with the USAC Silver Crown Series. (Mark Funderburk photo) Justin Grant (#91) and Kody Swanson (#77) at the Illinois State Fairgrounds with the USAC Silver Crown Series. (Mark Funderburk photo) Chase Dietz (#86) racing with Kody Swanson (#77) Saturday during the Bettenhausen 100 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. (Mark Funderburk photo) Justin Grant (#91), Jacob Wilson (#07), and Kody Swanson racing for position during the Bettenhausen 100 at the USAC Silver Crown Series. (Mark Funderburk photo) Chris Urish (#77), Carmen Perigo (#52), Chase Stockon (#69), and Steven Russell (#14) racing for position Saturday afternoon at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. (Mark Funderburk photo) Chris Fetter (#15) and Travis Welpott (#18) Saturday during the Bettenhausen 100 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. (mark Funderburk photo) Kody Swanson (#77) and Chris Fetter (#15) at the Illinois State Fairgrounds during the Bettenhausen 100. (Mark Funderburk photo) Logan Seavey with his race team in victory lane after winning the Bettenhausen 100 for the USAC Silver Crown Series at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. (Mark Funderburk photo) Shane Cottle (#9) racing with Logan Seavey (#22) Saturday afternoon at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. (Mark Funderburk photo) Logan Seavey. (Mark Funderburk photo) Matt Westfall (#81) inside of Mitchel Moles (#97) Saturday at the Illinois State Fairgrounds with the USAC Silver Crown Series. (Mark Funderburk photo) Jake Swanson (#10) racing with Wayne Johnson (#12) Saturday at the Illinois State Fairgrounds with the USAC Silver Crown Series. (Mark Funderburk photo) Dave Berkheimer (#31) and Casey Buckman (#25) Saturday during at the Illinois State Fairgrounds with the USAC Silver Crown Series. (Mark Funderburk photo) Logan Seavey. (Mark Funderburk photo) Logan Seavey (#22) racing with Emerson Axsom (#20) Saturday afternoon at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. (Mark Funderburk photo) Bettenhausen 100Illinois State FairgroundsPhoto GalleryUSAC Silver Crown Series