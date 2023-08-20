Photo Gallery: MOWA at Lincoln Speedway Media Gallery, Midwest Open Wheel Association, Photo Gallery Paul Nienhiser. (Mark Funderburk photo) Paul Nienhiser with his race team in victory lane Friday with the MOWA Sprint Car Series at Lincoln Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Preston Perlmutter (#42), Bryce Norris (#37), and Tyler Duff (#9) racing for position Friday at Lincoln Speedway with the Midwest Open Wheel Association at Lincoln Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Mario Clouser (#6), Jake Blackhurst (#96), and Paul Nienhiser (#9) in close quarters racing Friday at Lincoln Speedway with the MOWA series. (Mark Funderburk photo) Bryce Norris (#37 and Tyler Duff (#9) racing for position Friday at Lincoln Speedway with the MOWA series. (Mark Funderburk photo) (l to r) Third place Trevin Littleton, winner Paul Nienhiser, and second place Will Armitage after the Midwest Open Wheel Association feature Friday at Lincoln Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Paul Nienhiser (#9) pulling away from Will Armitage (#7A) Friday at Lincoln Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Parade lap at Lincoln Speedway with Trevin Littleton (#1), Mario Clouser (#6), Jake Blackhurst (#96), and Steven Russell (#1) Friday at Lincoln Speedway with the Midwest Open Wheel Association. (Mark Funderburk photo) Will Armitage (#7A) racing with Trevin Litleton (#1) Friday at Lincoln Speedway with the Midwest Open Wheel Association. (Mark Funderburk photo) Paul Nienhiser. (Mark Funderburk photo) Jeff Beasley (#83B), Logan Faucon (#52F), and Tyler Duff (#9) racing for position Friday at Lincoln Speedway with the MOWA series. (Mark Funderburk photo) Jake Blackhurst (#96) racing with Mario Clouser (#6) Friday at Lincoln Speedway with the MOWA Series. (Mark Funderburk photo) Jake Blackhurst (#96) racing with Colton Fisher (#83) and Will Armitage (#7A) Friday at Lincoln Speedway with the MOWA series. (Mark Funderburk photo) Shelby Boise (#3B) racing with Gage Montgomery (#79) Friday at Lincoln Speedway with the Midwest Open Wheel Association. (Mark Funderburk photo) Korey Weyant (#47) racing with Jeremy Standridge (#10S) Friday at Lincoln Speedway with the MOWA Series. (Mark Funderburk photo) Paul Nienhiser. (Mark Funderburk photo) Paul Nienhiser. (Mark Funderburk photo) Jake Neuman (#3N) racing with Tylar Rankin (#16C) Friday at Lincoln Speedway with the MOWA Series. (Mark Funderburk photo) Steven Russell (#1) racing with Jordan Masson (#14) Friday at Lincoln Speedway with the Midwest Open Wheel Association. (Mark Funderburk photo) Will Amritage (#7A) racing with Mario Clouser (#6) Friday at Lincoln Speedway with the MIdwest Open Wheel Association. (Mark Funderburk photo) Lincoln Speedwaymidwest open wheel associationMOWAPhoto Gallery