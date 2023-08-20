Photo Gallery: Sprint Invaders at Peoria Speedway Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, Sprint Invaders Association Paul Niehiser (#50) and Randy Martin (#14) racing for position Saturday with the Sprint Invaders Association at Peoria Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Joey Moughan (#5H) racing with Cody Wehrle (#40C) Saturday at Peoria Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Paul Nienhiser. (Mark Funderburk photo) Parade lap for the Sprint Invaders Association featuring Paul Nienhiser (#50), Colton Fisher (#11), Ryan Bunton (#6R) , and Randy Martin (#14). (Mark Funderburk photo) Paul Niehiser (#50) and Randy Martin (#14) racing for position Saturday with the Sprint Invaders Association at Peoria Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Ryan Bunton (#6R) racing with Colton Fisher (#11) Saturday at Peoria Speedway with the Sprint Invaders Association. (Mark Funderburk photo) Paul Nienhiser. (Mark Funderburk photo) Paul Nienhiser in victory lane at Peoria Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Bret Tripplett (#10) racing with Tyler Lee (#7) Saturday with the Sprint Invaders at Peoria Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Paul Niehiser (#50) and Randy Martin (#14) racing for position Saturday with the Sprint Invaders Association at Peoria Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Cody Fendley (#73C) racing with Luke Verardi (#28) Saturday at Peoria Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Paul Nienhiser in victory lane at Peoria Speedway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Ryan Bunton (#6R) and Cody Wehrle (#40C) Saturday at Peoria Speedway with the Sprint Invaders Association. (Mark Funderburk photo) Tyler Shoemaker (#1T) racing with Chase Richards (#4X) Saturday at Peoria Speedway with the Sprint Invaders Association. (Mark Funderburk photo) peoria speedwayPhoto GallerySprint Invaders Association