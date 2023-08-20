Scelzi Wins the Johnny Key Classic

WATSONVILLE, Ca. (August 19, 2023) — Dominic Scelzi won the Johnny Key Classic Saturday at Ocean Speedway with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour. Shane Golobic, D.J. Netto, Ryan Bernal, and Mitchell Faccinto rounded out the top five.
Johnny Key Classic
Ocean Speedway
Watsonville, California
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Qualifying Flight A
1. 7H-Jake Haulot, 11.255[1]
2. 88A-Joey Ancona, 11.339[6]
3. 12R-Mitchell Faccinto, 11.509[4]
4. 69-Bud Kaeding, 11.520[5]
5. 3-Kaleb Montgomery, 11.557[7]
6. 42X-Justyn Cox, 11.623[8]
7. 10-Dominic Gorden, 11.696[2]
8. 50-Bryce Eames, 11.836[3]
Qualifying Flight B
1. 121-Rickey Sanders, 11.489[6]
2. 88N-DJ Netto, 11.508[7]
3. 121X-Caeden Steele, 11.542[1]
4. 2K-Gauge Garcia, 11.656[5]
5. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield, 11.685[3]
6. 22-Ryan Bernal, 11.781[4]
7. 3D-Caleb Debem, 11.927[2]
Qualifying Flight C
1. 4SA-Willie Croft, 11.589[6]
2. 72S-Bradley Dillard, 11.674[1]
3. 9L-Luke Hayes, 11.710[5]
4. 1-Chance Grasty, 11.842[7]
5. 8-Jeremy Chisum, 11.924[3]
6. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez, 11.950[2]
7. 34B-Glenn Bryan, 12.599[4]
Qualifying Flight D
1. 17W-Shane Golobic, 11.552[6]
2. 41-Dominic Scelzi, 11.766[7]
3. 61-Travis Labat, 11.933[3]
4. 38-Colby Johnson, 11.968[2]
5. 2-Brooklyn Holland, 11.992[1]
6. 72JR-Chris Nelson, 12.131[5]
7. 72W-Kurt Nelson, 12.144[4]
Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)
1. 88A-Joey Ancona[1]
2. 12R-Mitchell Faccinto[2]
3. 69-Bud Kaeding[3]
4. 3-Kaleb Montgomery[5]
5. 10-Dominic Gorden[7]
6. 42X-Justyn Cox[6]
7. 7H-Jake Haulot[4]
8. 50-Bryce Eames[8]
Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)
1. 88N-DJ Netto[1]
2. 121X-Caeden Steele[2]
3. 22-Ryan Bernal[6]
4. 121-Rickey Sanders[4]
5. 2K-Gauge Garcia[3]
6. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[5]
7. 3D-Caleb Debem[7]
Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)
1. 4SA-Willie Croft[4]
2. 9L-Luke Hayes[2]
3. 72S-Bradley Dillard[1]
4. 1-Chance Grasty[3]
5. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez[6]
6. 8-Jeremy Chisum[5]
7. 34B-Glenn Bryan[7]
Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)
1. 41-Dominic Scelzi[1]
2. 17W-Shane Golobic[4]
3. 38-Colby Johnson[3]
4. 61-Travis Labat[2]
5. 2-Brooklyn Holland[5]
6. 72W-Kurt Nelson[7]
7. 72JR-Chris Nelson[6]
Dash #1 (6 Laps)
1. 88N-DJ Netto[1]
2. 12R-Mitchell Faccinto[2]
3. 88A-Joey Ancona[3]
4. 121-Rickey Sanders[5]
5. 41-Dominic Scelzi[7]
6. 4SA-Willie Croft[6]
7. 72S-Bradley Dillard[4]
8. 17W-Shane Golobic[8]
B-Main (15 Laps)
1. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[2]
2. 42X-Justyn Cox[1]
3. 8-Jeremy Chisum[3]
4. 3D-Caleb Debem[6]
5. 72W-Kurt Nelson[4]
6. 72JR-Chris Nelson[7]
7. 7H-Jake Haulot[5]
8. 34B-Glenn Bryan[8]
DNS: 50-Bryce Eames
A-Main (35 Laps)
1. 41-Dominic Scelzi[5]
2. 17W-Shane Golobic[8]
3. 88N-DJ Netto[1]
4. 22-Ryan Bernal[12]
5. 12R-Mitchell Faccinto[2]
6. 88A-Joey Ancona[3]
7. 3-Kaleb Montgomery[14]
8. 69-Bud Kaeding[11]
9. 4SA-Willie Croft[6]
10. 10-Dominic Gorden[18]
11. 121X-Caeden Steele[9]
12. 42X-Justyn Cox[22]
13. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez[19]
14. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[21]
15. 2-Brooklyn Holland[20]
16. 2K-Gauge Garcia[17]
17. 3D-Caleb Debem[24]
18. 8-Jeremy Chisum[23]
19. 1-Chance Grasty[15]
20. 121-Rickey Sanders[4]
21. 72S-Bradley Dillard[7]
22. 9L-Luke Hayes[10]
23. 38-Colby Johnson[13]
24. 61-Travis Labat[16]