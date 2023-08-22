Smith wires OCRS field at Lawton

By John Rittenoure

LAWTON, Okla. (August 19, 2023) – Danny Smith became the 11th different AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories OCRS Sprint Car winner of the season Saturday at Lawton Speedway.

The veteran racer started on the pole and stayed there to win his 13th OCRS career feature over a field that had three past OCRS champions in the top five. 2021 champion Joe Bob Lee gave chase but could not reel in Smith and finished second. 2018 champion Alex Sewell raced into third on lap 13, Joe Wood, Jr. settled for fourth after starting 2nd, and three-time champion Zach Chappell came from 10th starting to finish fifth.

Johnny Kent came away with a slim 14-point lead over Danny Wood with his 7th place finish behind sixth running Rees Moran. Wood finished 10th. Sheldon Barksdale earned the D&G Contruction Hard Charger award for his 8th place finish after winning the B-main and starting 15th. Kayden Cole finished 9th.

Only one race remains before the annual AmeriFlex Challenge on September 30 at Salina Highbanks Speedway. The next event is September 9 at Caney Valley Speedway.

AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories OCRS Sprint Car Results

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, Oklahoma

August 19, 2023

AmeriFlex Hose Accessories A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 5$-Danny Smith[1]; 2. 5-Joe Bob Lee[3]; 3. 8-Alex Sewell[6]; 4. 28-Joe Wood Jr[2]; 5. 50Z-Zach Chappell[10]; 6. 22M-Rees Moran[11]; 7. 55-Johnny Kent[9]; 8. 20S-Sheldon Barksdale[15]; 9. 72C-Kayden Cole[14]; 10. 55W-Danny Wood[13]; 11. 17-Jeremy Allen[17]; 12. 29G-Gerald Smith[16]; 13. 2-Beau Gastineau[20]; 14. 39-Joshua Tyre[12]; 15. 6-Cody Carter[4]; 16. 98K-Dane Fields[18]; 17. 18-Austin Shores[5]; 18. 99J-Cooper Sullivan[8]; 19. 26M-Fred Mattox[7]; 20. 50-Cody Whitworth[19]

Hoosier Racing Tire B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 20S-Sheldon Barksdale[2]; 2. 29G-Gerald Smith[3]; 3. 17-Jeremy Allen[5]; 4. 98K-Dane Fields[1]; 5. 50-Cody Whitworth[4]; 6. 2-Beau Gastineau[8]; 7. 94F-Morgan Fletcher[9]; 8. 10P-Parker Ezell[13]; 9. 22Z-Landon Valenzuela[6]; 10. 54-Michael Gossman[11]; 11. 31-Colin Fletcher[12]; 12. (DNS) 15-Brody Brown; 13. (DNS) 12M-Mitchell Barros

Schure Built Suspensions Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 18-Austin Shores[2]; 2. 26M-Fred Mattox[4]; 3. 98K-Dane Fields[1]; 4. 39-Joshua Tyre[6]; 5. 20S-Sheldon Barksdale[7]; 6. 2-Beau Gastineau[5]; 7. 31-Colin Fletcher[3]

Lightning Wings Powder Coating Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 28-Joe Wood Jr[2]; 2. 5$-Danny Smith[5]; 3. 8-Alex Sewell[7]; 4. 29G-Gerald Smith[3]; 5. 17-Jeremy Allen[4]; 6. 15-Brody Brown[6]; 7. 10P-Parker Ezell[1]

Smith Titanium Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 5-Joe Bob Lee[2]; 2. 22M-Rees Moran[1]; 3. 72C-Kayden Cole[3]; 4. 50Z-Zach Chappell[7]; 5. 50-Cody Whitworth[6]; 6. 94F-Morgan Fletcher[5]; 7. 54-Michael Gossman[4]

DSO Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 6-Cody Carter[1]; 2. 99J-Cooper Sullivan[4]; 3. 55-Johnny Kent[5]; 4. 55W-Danny Wood[6]; 5. 22Z-Landon Valenzuela[2]; 6. 12M-Mitchell Barros[3]

Lap Leaders: Danny Smith 1-30.

D&G Contracting Hard Charger: Sheldon Barksdale +7

Next Event: September 9, Caney Valley Speedway – Caney, Kansas