Lernerville Sprint Car Spectacular Next For FAST On Dirt

By Aaron Fry

For some race fans, nothing could be better than 3 divisions of sprint car racing on one card. For the open wheel enthusiasts, that’s just the case this Saturday when the Ti22 Performance FAST On Dirt winged 410 sprint cars invade Lernerville Speedway to battle for $5,000 to win the 30-lap main event. Joining them on the program will be the Allegheny Racesaver winged 305 sprint cars and the RUSH crate engine wingless sprints.

Brandon Spithaler, from nearby Evans City, Pennsylvania holds the tour point lead and will be the local favorite on Saturday. However, Ricky Peterson Jr. plans to get back on track to make a run at the title. The Rawson, Ohio wheelman led the standings for the first half of the year, but some recent bad luck has plagued the team. But not to be left out, North Port, Florida’s Danny Sams III has been climbing through the standings all season long as he and Jordan Ryan of Castalia, Ohio still have a serious shot at the $15,000 to win tour championship.

Resting just outside of the top four is 410 rookie Justin Clark who is currently without a ride for the weekend. Justin has a pair of podium finishes this year coming at Knox and Wayne County, but is seeking a seat to finish the tour. Behind Clark is the trio of Jeremy Weaver, Jack Sodeman Jr and Sean Rayhall, while Mitch Harble and Trey Jacobs round out the top 10.

On Saturday at Lernerville, pit gates will open at 4 with general admission gates open at 5. Hot laps and qualifying are set for 6:30 with racing at 7:30. Adult general admission is $18 with kids 10 and under free. Pit passes will be $30. For competing teams, all cars must go through Lernerville Speedway safety tech. Please make sure your belts, suits and helmets are up to date! All cars must be on 4 corner Hoosier Race Tires with the left rear being a choice of H12 or D12A and the right rear must be H15, D15A or Medium. We do not mark tires, so you do not have to run the same right rear all night. All wings must be flat top with a maximum 2″ wickerbill. We will be using the My Laps transponders. RaceCeiver radios are mandatory. There are no membership or entry fees.

The payout for this event is the standard 2023 FAST on Dirt purse. However, Lernerville Speedway has added $2,000 to the winner’s share. The main event payout will be as follows: 5000, 1500, 1000, 750, 650, 550, 500, 475, 450, 425, 400, 390, 380, 370, 360, 350, 350, 350, 350, 350. B-Main non-transfers will get $100. Heat races will pay: 40, 30, 20, 10 thanks to NAPA of Fremont, Mad Tree Brewing, Outsider’s Merchandise & Apparel and Elite Wings USA. Hard Charger and Hard Luck awards of $50 will be provided by Indy Race Parts and All Star Performance.

We hope to see everyone out this Saturday at Lernerville Speedway. Fall is around the corner and its the perfect time to catch some all sprint car action!