MSR POINTS BATTLE HEATING UP HEADING INTO BIRCH RUN THIS FRIDAY

August 22, 2023 – Holly, Michigan – The Must See Racing Sprint Series Presented by Engine Pro points chase is heating up as the series enters the final stretch of the season. With only three races left remaining in the 2023 season, the top three drivers are separated by less than 15 points, making it one of the most competitive seasons in MSR history.

Jason Blonde won the season opener at Berlin Raceway on May 20 and assumed the points lead. He has not surrendered the lead at any point this season. But now Blonde finds himself leading by only a single point over Charlie Schultz. Jimmy McCune sits just 14 points behind Schultz.

Schultz currently finds himself well within stinking distance due to consistency and his qualifying success. Schultz has set fast time on four occasions in 2023 with a single feature win on May 26 at Birch Run Speedway, site of this Friday’s next event. Shultz is coming off of a second-place finish in last weekends ‘Jerry Caryer Memorial 40’ as part of the Bob Frey Classic at Lorain Raceway Park.

Despite winning 5 feature events in 2023, most by any MSR driver in this season, five-time MSR champion Jimmy McCune is still 15 points behind Blonde for the series points lead. If McCune is going to mount a serious challenge for his sixth series championship, he must find speed earlier in the night, and quickly. MSR awards significant points in qualifying. With only 3 races left on the 2023 calendar, McCune is running out of time.

Blonde may be in the catbirds seat, and in great shape, despite only a single point lead over Schultz. Blonde is regularly a top three finisher and decent qualifier. His wild card may be his heat race success in 2023.

This Friday August 25 will be the third and final visit for MSR to Birch Run Speedway. Both races this year have been fantastic this year and Friday should be no exception.

