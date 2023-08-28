Dietrich Wins at BAPS

YORK HAVEN, Pa. (August 27, 2023) — Danny Dietrich won the sprint car feature Sunday evening at BAPS Motor Speedway. Dietrich started on the pole and drove to his sixth victory of the 2023 season. Devon Borden, Mark Smith, Tim Buckwalter, and Ryan Newton rounded out the top five.
BAPS Motor Speedway
York Haven, Pennsylvania
Sunday, August 27, 2023
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Qualifying Flight A
1. 51-Freddie Rahmer, 16.064[1]
2. 19R-Mark Smith, 16.085[8]
3. 44-Dylan Norris, 16.148[6]
4. 23-Devon Borden, 16.276[7]
5. 75-Tyler Ross, 16.351[3]
6. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr, 16.477[4]
7. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, 16.606[2]
8. 55-Domenic Melair, 17.062[5]
Qualifying Flight B
1. 48-Danny Dietrich, 16.213[7]
2. 41-Logan Rumsey, 16.417[4]
3. 66-Ryan Newton, 16.451[2]
4. 95-Kody Hartlaub, 16.552[8]
5. 99M-Kyle Moody, 16.620[3]
6. 3-Denny Peebles, 17.093[1]
7. 11P-Greg Plank, 17.643[6]
8. 77K-Steven Kisamore, 17.743[5]
Qualifying Flight C
1. 20-Tim Buckwalter, 15.927[4]
2. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 16.135[2]
3. 10X-Reese Nowotarski, 16.284[3]
4. 22E-Nash Ely, 16.613[6]
5. 67-JJ Loss, 16.643[5]
6. 1X-Chad Trout, 16.658[1]
7. 11Z-Zach Newlin, 17.148[7]
Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)
1. 23-Devon Borden[1]
2. 19R-Mark Smith[3]
3. 44-Dylan Norris[2]
4. 51-Freddie Rahmer[4]
5. 75-Tyler Ross[5]
6. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[7]
7. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr[6]
8. 55-Domenic Melair[8]
Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)
1. 66-Ryan Newton[2]
2. 95-Kody Hartlaub[1]
3. 48-Danny Dietrich[4]
4. 41-Logan Rumsey[3]
5. 99M-Kyle Moody[5]
6. 3-Denny Peebles[6]
7. 77K-Steven Kisamore[8]
8. 11P-Greg Plank[7]
Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)
1. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[3]
2. 22E-Nash Ely[1]
3. 20-Tim Buckwalter[4]
4. 10X-Reese Nowotarski[2]
5. 67-JJ Loss[5]
6. 1X-Chad Trout[6]
7. 11Z-Zach Newlin[7]
A-Main (30 Laps)
1. 48-Danny Dietrich[1]
2. 23-Devon Borden[4]
3. 19R-Mark Smith[7]
4. 20-Tim Buckwalter[2]
5. 66-Ryan Newton[5]
6. 95-Kody Hartlaub[8]
7. 75-Tyler Ross[13]
8. 44-Dylan Norris[10]
9. 99M-Kyle Moody[14]
10. 10X-Reese Nowotarski[12]
11. 22E-Nash Ely[9]
12. 67-JJ Loss[15]
13. 41-Logan Rumsey[11]
14. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[16]
15. 3-Denny Peebles[17]
16. 55-Domenic Melair[22]
17. 11Z-Zach Newlin[21]
18. 1X-Chad Trout[18]
19. 77K-Steven Kisamore[20]
20. 11P-Greg Plank[23]
21. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[3]
22. 51-Freddie Rahmer[6]
23. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr[19]