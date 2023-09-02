Kerry Madsen Opens Attica Ambush in Victory Lane

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio (September 1, 2023) — Kerry Madsen held off a charging Kyle Reinhardt after a late race caution and drove to his first ever Attica Raceway Park feature win to kick off the Attica Ambush with the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 on Morgan Stanley/Great Lakes Truck Centers Night presented by Janet Holbrook.

While the final tally shows “The Mad Man” from St. Mary’s New South Wales, Australia led all 35 laps for the $6,000 pay day, it certainly wasn’t easy. Following a red flag for a Cap Henry tumble on lap 27, Neptune City, N.J. driver Kyle Reinhardt made a big charge to challenge Madsen. Reinhardt got beside Madsen on lap 30 but got sideways, allowing Madsen to get away and Tyler Courtney to take over the runner-up spot. Courtney closed the last three laps but ran out of time as Madsen went on to score his 12th career All Star win aboard the TK Concrete/Maxim Trucking/Logan Contractor Supply/Zip Bonds/Smoker’s Choice Cigar Bar/Vermeer Motorsports #55.

“It’s kind of stressful leading a race like that. You’re not sure what’s quicker and what’s not,” Madsen stated. “Just hats off to my team. Clinton and Nate just give me a great race car. To win at Attica, you have to have a good race car, and that’s what we had here tonight. Happy to get it done for everyone at Vermeer Motorsports. A tip of the hat to all of our progress. We’ve been quick and just haven’t been able to put it together and tonight we were able to put it all together. Fast cars win races and once everyone gets on the same page and build some confidence all the breaks start happening.”

Courtney, a two time and defending All Star champion, and kept his great runs at Attica going.

“Our car was pretty darn good there at the end. At the beginning of the race I just couldn’t get going. That last long run I was able to get my wing back and see what I could go do. Big scheme of things going for another championship it was a good night,” said Courtney beside his NOS Energy Drink/ZMAX/Elliotts Custom Trailers and Carts backed #7BC.

For Reinhardt, the charge to challenge for the win gives him a ton of confidence heading into Saturday’s $12,000 win Attica Ambush finale as he rounded out the podium.

“I gave it all I had. Every time I got close to him…there was like two or three times I had a shot…the yellow would come out or I’d get crossed up. I can’t thank Bryan Grove and all the guys enough for giving me the opportunity. I’ve struggled here the few times I’ve been here so this is a really good run for us,” said Reinhardt beside his Canton Erectors/Starrett Service/Premier Pallet/Coors Banquet Beer/Capitol Renegade/Baker Transportation backed #45.

Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

Morgan Stanley/Great Lakes Truck Centers Attica Ambush presented by Janet Holbrook

Attica Raceway Park

Attica, Ohio

Friday, September 1, 2023

Hercules Tire Qualifying

1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 13.241[1]

2. 5-Byron Reed, 13.427[2]

3. 42-Sye Lynch, 13.460[4]

4. 68G-Tyler Gunn, 13.501[6]

5. 23-Cale Thomas, 13.554[3]

6. 33W-Cap Henry, 13.600[8]

7. 88-Austin McCarl, 13.699[21]

8. 45-Kyle Reinhardt, 13.706[13]

9. 55-Kerry Madsen, 13.739[15]

10. 19-Paige Polyak, 13.767[9]

11. 29-Carl Bowser, 13.867[7]

12. 4-Chris Windom, 13.927[36]

13. 9-Trey Jacobs, 13.980[28]

14. 09-Craig Mintz, 14.011[16]

15. 12-Brian Lay, 14.063[5]

16. 5T-Travis Philo, 14.087[12]

17. 26-Zeb Wise, 14.093[33]

18. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 14.121[10]

19. 8M-TJ Michael, 14.146[14]

20. 7N-Darin Naida, 14.159[30]

21. 50YR-JJ Hickle, 14.204[26]

22. 49X-Tim Shaffer, 14.228[35]

23. 70-Henry Malcuit, 14.233[20]

24. 32-Bryce Lucius, 14.266[18]

25. 4S-Tyler Street, 14.348[22]

26. 24D-Danny Sams III, 14.374[31]

27. 25-Chris Myers, 14.400[19]

28. 90-Jeffrey Neubert, 14.504[25]

29. 15C-Chris Andrews, 14.523[23]

30. 16-DJ Foos, 14.534[29]

31. 97-Zeth Sabo, 14.537[11]

32. W20-Greg Wilson, 14.547[17]

33. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 14.563[24]

34. 28M-Conner Morrell, 14.593[34]

35. 75-Jerry Dahms, 14.820[32]

36. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 14.857[27]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 5-Byron Reed[1]

2. 68G-Tyler Gunn[3]

3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[4]

4. 42-Sye Lynch[2]

5. 33W-Cap Henry[6]

6. 19-Paige Polyak[7]

7. 29-Carl Bowser[8]

8. 23-Cale Thomas[5]

9. 12-Brian Lay[9]

CSI Shocks Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 55-Kerry Madsen[1]

2. 5T-Travis Philo[3]

3. 09-Craig Mintz[2]

4. 45-Kyle Reinhardt[4]

5. 32-Bryce Lucius[7]

6. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[5]

7. W20-Greg Wilson[9]

8. 97-Zeth Sabo[8]

9. 8M-TJ Michael[6]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 50YR-JJ Hickle[1]

2. 15C-Chris Andrews[7]

3. 88-Austin McCarl[4]

4. 25-Chris Myers[5]

5. 35-Stuart Brubaker[9]

6. 70-Henry Malcuit[2]

7. 15K-Creed Kemenah[8]

DNS: 4S-Tyler Street

DNS: 90-Jeffrey Neubert

Mobil 1 Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 26-Zeb Wise[2]

2. 9-Trey Jacobs[1]

3. 49X-Tim Shaffer[5]

4. 4-Chris Windom[4]

5. 7N-Darin Naida[3]

6. 28M-Conner Morrell[8]

7. 24D-Danny Sams III[6]

8. 16-DJ Foos[7]

9. 75-Jerry Dahms[9]

Elliotts Custom Trailers and Carts Dash (6 Laps)

1. 55-Kerry Madsen[1]

2. 26-Zeb Wise[2]

3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[6]

4. 45-Kyle Reinhardt[8]

5. 50YR-JJ Hickle[4]

6. 88-Austin McCarl[5]

7. 4-Chris Windom[7]

8. 5-Byron Reed[3]

Classic Ink USA B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 23-Cale Thomas[1]

2. 19-Paige Polyak[2]

3. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[3]

4. 29-Carl Bowser[6]

5. W20-Greg Wilson[8]

6. 97-Zeth Sabo[12]

7. 24D-Danny Sams III[7]

8. 16-DJ Foos[11]

9. 4S-Tyler Street[10]

10. 15K-Creed Kemenah[9]

11. 8M-TJ Michael[14]

12. 12-Brian Lay[13]

13. 75-Jerry Dahms[16]

DNS: 70-Henry Malcuit

DNS: 28M-Conner Morrell

DNS: 90-Jeffrey Neubert

Tezos A-Main (35 Laps)

1. 55-Kerry Madsen[1]

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[3]

3. 45-Kyle Reinhardt[4]

4. 26-Zeb Wise[2]

5. 09-Craig Mintz[13]

6. 9-Trey Jacobs[10]

7. 4-Chris Windom[7]

8. 5T-Travis Philo[11]

9. 42-Sye Lynch[15]

10. 23-Cale Thomas[21]

11. 25-Chris Myers[16]

12. 5-Byron Reed[8]

13. 49X-Tim Shaffer[14]

14. 88-Austin McCarl[6]

15. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[23]

16. 7N-Darin Naida[18]

17. 97-Zeth Sabo[25]

18. 68G-Tyler Gunn[9]

19. 50YR-JJ Hickle[5]

20. 29-Carl Bowser[24]

21. 33W-Cap Henry[17]

22. 32-Bryce Lucius[19]

23. 15C-Chris Andrews[12]

24. 35-Stuart Brubaker[20]

25. 19-Paige Polyak[22]