Landon Britt Lands First ASCS National Win By Inches At Arrowhead Speedway

COLCORD, OK (September 1, 2023) – Holding on through late-race restarts and a drag race to the finish on Friday night, the hard work finally paid off for Landon Britt, who captured his first career victory with the American Sprint Car Series presented by RacinDirt.com at Arrowhead Speedway by 0.021-seconds.

“That last lap was killer. No tires left, I had no grip coming out of the corner, and I was headed right for that wall, but I was going to hit it to win it,” chuckled Britt, who did tap the wall coming to the checkered flag.

The sixth driver from Memphis, Tenn., to top an ASCS National event, Landon is the 170th different winner since 1993 and the 14th one to top an event in 2023. The tour’s first visit to the newly built one-third-mile oval, the event was the 1,100th for the series.

Making the win even better for Britt is doing so with his family, “It means a lot. My parents are the ones who really support this deal for me, and my Mom doesn’t get to come out to a lot of these, but she was able to come to this one and see a win.”

Taking the green third, that is where Landon spent most of the race. Chasing Jason Martin for second, the track began cleaning off in the last half of the event. Making passing more challenging as the race progressed, Landon put his rear tires to work to complete the pass for second on Lap 26. Getting by Sean McClelland, who took over from Alex Sewell after the opening revolution, two laps later, the top five worked past the start-finish line before the caution flew to complete the lap.

Securing the lead for Britt, the restart saw Sean try and time the cone but advanced past the No. 10 too soon. Putting McClelland back two spots for the infraction, Jason Martin moved back to second and was in hot pursuit.

Back-to-back cautions before finally going green, the pair raced off the final turn with Landon pushing out the line and towards the wall. Hitting the low line and aiming at the top spot, the pair hammered down to the finish, with Britt holding on for the win over Jason.

Sean McClelland made up one spot to finish third, with Alex Sewell fourth. Rolling up from 14th, Howard Moore completed the top five. Chris Morgan crossed sixth, followed by KSE Hard Charger, Kyler Johnson, who advanced 11 positions to seventh. Jodon Mallett, Tyler Thomas, and Brandon Anderson made up the top ten.

Friday’s field included 21 drivers, with Sean McClelland establishing the ASCS Track Record at 12.500-seconds during The Driver’s Project Qualifying. AR Dyno Specialty Heat Race wins went to Jeffrey Newell, Jason Martin, and Landon Britt.

The next event for the American Sprint is Saturday, September 2, at Longdale Speedway. The $5,000 to win, $500 to start affair opens 5:00 P.M., followed by Hot Laps at 7:15 P.M., and Racing at 8:00 P.M. (CDT). Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, and free for kids 12 and under. Pits are $35. Longdale Speedway is located just south of Longdale, Okla., on OK-58. Information on the track can be found at https://www.facebook.com/longdalespeedway.

American Sprint Car Series presented by RacinDirt.com

Arrowhead Speedway

Colcord, Oklahoma

Friday, September 1, 2023

The Driver’s Project Group Qualifying

The Drivers Project Qualifying (3 Laps)

1. 1-Sean McClelland, 12.500[6]

2. 8-Alex Sewell, 12.930[2]

3. 31-Casey Wills, 13.013[1]

4. 12-Jeffrey Newell, 13.217[5]

5. 25B-Blaine Baxter, 13.356[4]

6. 6-Christopher Townsend, 13.427[3]

DNS: 1H-Hank Davis, 13.427

The Drivers Project Qualifying 2 (3 Laps)

1. 36-Jason Martin, 12.732[2]

2. 14-Jordon Mallett, 13.055[6]

3. 91-Michael Day, 13.263[7]

4. 3-Howard Moore, 13.338[3]

5. 91T-Tyler Thomas, 13.649[4]

6. 3G-Lane Goodman, 13.709[5]

7. 30X-Larry Bratti, 14.219[1]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 3 (3 Laps)

1. 10-Landon Britt, 13.302[1]

2. 45X-Kyler Johnson, 13.417[5]

3. 7C-Chris Morgan, 13.531[2]

4. 15D-Andrew Deal, 13.536[4]

5. 95-Matt Covington, 13.592[6]

6. 55B-Brandon Anderson, 13.650[7]

7. 26M-Fred Mattox, 13.746[3]

AR Dyno Specialty Heat Race #Races (All drivers advance to the A-Feature)

AR Dyno Specialty Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 12-Jeffrey Newell[1]

2. 1-Sean McClelland[4]

3. 8-Alex Sewell[3]

4. 31-Casey Wills[2]

5. 6-Christopher Townsend[6]

6. 25B-Blaine Baxter[5]

7. 1H-Hank Davis[7]

AR Dyno Specialty Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 36-Jason Martin[4]

2. 91-Michael Day[2]

3. 3-Howard Moore[1]

4. 91T-Tyler Thomas[5]

5. 14-Jordon Mallett[3]

6. 3G-Lane Goodman[6]

7. 30X-Larry Bratti[7]

AR Dyno Specialty Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 10-Landon Britt[4]

2. 7C-Chris Morgan[2]

3. 55B-Brandon Anderson[6]

4. 95-Matt Covington[5]

5. 15D-Andrew Deal[1]

6. 26M-Fred Mattox[7]

7. 45X-Kyler Johnson[3]

A-Feature

RacinDirt A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 10-Landon Britt[3]

2. 36-Jason Martin[4]

3. 1-Sean McClelland[2]

4. 8-Alex Sewell[1]

5. 3-Howard Moore[14]

6. 7C-Chris Morgan[6]

7. 45X-Kyler Johnson[18]

8. 14-Jordon Mallett[12]

9. 91T-Tyler Thomas[10]

10. 55B-Brandon Anderson[8]

11. 6-Christopher Townsend[13]

12. 12-Jeffrey Newell[7]

13. 3G-Lane Goodman[16]

14. 30X-Larry Bratti[19]

15. 95-Matt Covington[9]

16. 31-Casey Wills[11]

17. 25B-Blaine Baxter[17]

18. 26M-Fred Mattox[15]

19. 91-Michael Day[5]

20. 15D-Andrew Deal[20]

21. 1H-Hank Davis[21]

Lap Leader(s): Alex Sewell 1; Sean McClelland 2-27; Landon Britt 28-30

Contingencies:

Hard Charger: Kyler Johnson +11

Quick Time: Sean McClelland 12.500 (NTR)

High Point Driver: Jason Martin

Provisional(s): N/A