BOSCHELE MAKES IT TWO-IN-A-ROW AT I-75 RACEWAY IN USCS ACTION

From Pete Walton

SWEETWATER, TN – Gavin Boschele of Mooreville, NC, a 15-year-old Chevrolet Development Driver, came to I-75 Raceway to take on a star-studded field of veteran United Sprint Car Series drivers from seven different states, and won not once, but twice. Boschele drove the Christopher Bell and Brian Kemenah owned car to victory on Friday and Saturday night. It was his sixth USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters winged sprint car main event win of the 2023 season.

Boschele started on the outside front row in the Saturday night 30-lap Feature, and passed the polesitter, 14-time USCS National Champion, current point leader, and National Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductee Terry Gray of Bartlett, TN in the opening laps Main Event. Boschele then led the rest of the way to take a three second margin of victory under the checkered flag.

Gray held off several challenges to come home in the second spot and third went to Dale Howard of Byhalia, MS. Jared Horstman of Cloverdale, OH was fourth, and after starting 17th, Devin Dobie of Wapakoneta, OH was the Hard Charger of the Race with a fifth-place finish. Chase Dunham of Leipsic, OH took the sixth spot, and Kobe Allison of Lima, OH was seventh.

Eric Riggins Jr. of Charlotte, NC finished eighth and Brianna Lawson of Southern Pines, NC took the ninth spot. Jeff Willingham of Ripley, MS rounded out the top ten. In preliminary action, Gray won the six-lap Hoosier Tire Speed Dash, and the three eight-lap Heat Races were won by Boschele in the Engler Machine & Tool First Heat, Riggins in the JJ Supply of NC Second Heat, and Howard in the DHR Third Heat.

The United Sprint Car Series moves to Talladega Short Track in Eastaboga, AL on Sunday night for the third and final race of the Salute To American Labor Nationals. For more information, visit the track website at www.talladegashorttrack.com, or the USCS website at www.uscsracing.com.

United Sprint Car Series Marketing Partners are K&N Filters, Engler Machine & Tool, Hoosier Racing Tire, Hero Graphics, DMI, J&J Supply of NC, Racing Electronics, JE Pistons, DHR Suspension, Wilwood Disc Brakes, KSC Racing Products, PRO Shocks, Schoenfeld Headers, and Arizona Sport Shirts.

OFFICIAL RESULTS OF UNITED SPRINT CAR SERIES EVENT AT I-75 RACEWAY IN SWEETWATER, TN ON 9/2/2023:

FEATURE RACE – 25 Laps: 1. Gavin Boschele, Mooresville, NC (2); 2. Terry Gray, Bartlett, TN (1); 3. Dale Howard, Byhalia, MS (4); 4. Jared Horstman, Cloverdale, OH (5); 5. Devin Dobie, Wapakoneta, OH (17); 6. Chase Dunham, Leipsic, OH (7); 7. Kobe Allison, Lima, OH (8); 8. Eric Riggins Jr., Charlotte, NC (3); 9. Brianna Lawson, Southern Pines, NC (12); 10. Jeff Willingham, Ripley, MS (11); 11. Lance Moss, Cherryville, NC (13); 12. Prestin Dalton, Millington, TN (16); 13. Wade Buttrey, Fairview, TN (18); 14. Joe Larkin, Suwanee, GA (15); 15. Jake Brashier, Denham Springs, LA (19); 16. Brandon Grubaugh, Ocala, FL (14); 17. C.J. Miller, Mooresville, NC (9); 18. Hayden Martin, Olive Branch, MS (10); 19. D.L. (Tank) Brashier, Ethel, LA (20); 20. Mark Ruel Jr., Jacksonville, FL (6).