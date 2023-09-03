Danzer Passes Fuel Staved Barnes to Win the Oswego Classic

OSWEGO, N.Y. (September 2, 2023) — Dave Danzer was in the right place at the right time to take advantage of Michael Barnes running out of fuel with two laps to go to win the 67th Budweiser International Classic Sunday afternoon at Oswego Speedway.

For Danzer, who is from Oswego, this was his first career victory in the International Classic. For Barnes it was the second year in a row he ran out of fuel in the closing stages of the Classic while in the lead.

Alison Sload, Dave Shullick Jr, Bobby Santos III from 12th starting position, and Barnes rounded out the top five.

Jeffrey Battle and Mike Bond won the 350 Supermodified and Small Block Supermodified features respectively.

67th Budweiser International Classic

Oswego Speedway

Oswego, New York

Sunday, September 3, 2023

Supermodifieds

A-Main (200 Laps)

1. 52-Dave Danzer[2]

2. 39-Alison Sload[4]

3. 95-Dave Shullick Jr[5]

4. O1S-Bobby Santos III[12]

5. 68-Michael Barnes[1]

6. 61-Mike Ordway Jr[19]

7. 90-Jack Patrick[22]

8. 22-Mike Bruce[9]

9. 94-Logan Rayvals[20]

10. 15-Michael Muldoon Jr[17]

11. 0-Tim Snyder[15]

12. O2-Brandon Bellinger[10]

13. O5-Jeff Abold[8]

14. 32-Moe Lilje[26]

15. 11-Ben Seitz[13]

16. 22M-Mike McVetta[11]

17. 37-Ryan Locke[14]

18. O1-Dan Connors Jr[3]

19. 54-Camden Proud[16]

20. 7-Otto Sitterly[7]

21. 27-Aric Iosue[25]

22. OO-Joe Gosek[18]

23. 83-Lou LeVea Jr[21]

24. 25-Ryan Zitzka[31]

25. 98T-Tyler Thompson[6]

26. 66-Lou LeVea Sr[28]

27. 99-Jerry Curran[24]

28. 99Q-Joey Payne[27]

29. 78-Mark Sammut[30]

30. 75-Brian Osetek[23]

31. 41-Russ Wood Sr[29]

350 Supermodifieds

A-Main (50 Laps)

1. 14-Jeffrey Battle[5]

2. 47-Jim Storace[2]

3. 39-Eddie Witkum Jr[3]

4. 31-Nick Barzee[7]

5. 21-Ryan Battle[14]

6. 20-Kyle Perry[8]

7. 12-John Leonard[15]

8. 41-Brad Babb[12]

9. 23-Jason Spaulding[17]

10. 75-Brendan Young[11]

11. 50-Dave Cliff[10]

12. 87-Matt Demyan[19]

13. 45-Bobby Holmes[4]

14. 79-Talen Hawksby[1]

15. 19-Bailey Groves[18]

16. 73-Noah Ratcliff[13]

17. 32-Dan Kapuscinski[16]

18. 26-Josh Sokolic[6]

19. 4-Rob Wirth[9]

Small Block Supermodifieds

A-Main (60 Laps)

1. 74-Mike Bond[2]

2. 18-Andrew Schartner[12]

3. 37-Jesse Bearup[9]

4. 22-Mike Bruce[7]

5. 72-Drew Pascuzzi[1]

6. 77-Cameron Rowe[10]

7. 73-Noah Ratcliff[4]

8. 29-Shaun Gosselin[5]

9. 88-Brad Haynes[17]

10. 55-Carter Gates[23]

11. 24-Tony DeStevens[11]

12. 35-Anthony Larkin[14]

13. 4-Rob Wirth[3]

14. OO-Jude Parker[15]

15. 23-Dan Kapuscinski[8]

16. 9-Griffin Miller[6]

17. 86-Bryan Haynes[16]

18. 20-Tessa Crawford[22]

19. 2-Jordan Sullivan[20]

20. 62-DJ Shuman[13]

21. 10-Mike Fowler[18]

22. 67-Ken Pierce[24]

23. 90-Tony Pisa[19]

24. O1-Greg Richardson[21]