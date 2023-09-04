Jadon Rogers Scores Third Victory of the Weekend During MSCS Event at Haubstadt

HAUBSTADT, IN (September 3, 2023) — Jadon Rogers won the Midwest Sprint Car Series feature Sunday night at Tri-State Speedway. The victory was Rogers ninth of the season and third during Labor Day weekend. Robert Ballou, Dustin Beck, Carson Garrett, and Brady Short rounded out the top five.
Midwest Sprint Car Series
Tri-State Speedway
Haubstadt, Indiana
Sunday, September 3, 2023
Feature:
1. Jadon Rogers
2. Robert Ballou
3. Dustin Beck
4. Carson Garrett
5. Brady Short
6. Kayla Roell
7. Kendall Ruble
8. Chase Stockon
9. Adyn Schmidt
10. Donny Brackett
11. Hunter Maddox
12. Sam Scott
13. Tayte Williamson
14. John Ivers
15. Allen Howard Jr.
16. Jeff Pritchett
17. Kyle Stearns
18. Raymond Holden
19. Michael Daugherty
20. JJ Hughes
21. Stan Beadles
22. Eddie Vancil
23. Aric Gentry