All Stars set aim on The Speed Palace for three-day Tuscarora 50 September 7-9

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (September 6, 2023) – In what has become the “Granddaddy Of Them All” for the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1, the Port Royal Speedway “Speed Palace” in Port Royal, Pennsylvania, is set to host the annual Tuscarora 50 during the coming weekend, all of which blasting off tomorrow night, Thursday, September 7, with a $10,000-to-win preliminary main event. The 56th running of the prestigious Juniata County program will feature three, full days of All Star and Pennsylvania Posse action, highlighted with the weekend-ending 50-lap, $56,000-to-win Tuscarora 50 on Saturday night. Friday’s program, dubbed The Night Before The 50, will also feature a $10,000-to-win preliminary.

Dillsburg, Pennsylvania’s Anthony Macri, a name certainly synonymous with high speeds at the Speed Palace, is the defending Tuscarora 50 champion, earning his $60,000 prize all the way back from row ten. Marcri hard-charged his way forward in 41 circuits, taking command from five-time track champion, Logan Wagner, after a late-race restart.

The All Star Circuit of Champions will roll into Port Royal Speedway fresh off of a two-day sweep in the Buckeye State, taking over the home of “Ohio’s Finest Racing” for the annual Attica Ambush on Friday and Saturday, September 1-2. Two programs ended with two different winners with the “Madman” Kerry Madsen and Zeb Wise each attaining high honors. Madsen, at the helm of the Vermeer Motorsports No. 55, took the $6,000 opener on Friday with Wise, ace of the Rudeen Racing No. 26, earning the $12,000 Attica Ambush finale crown. The $12,000 score was the richest ever for an All Star at the Attica bullring.

Speaking of Wise, the Angola, Indiana, native is currently on top of the All Star driver title chase heading into Tuscarora 50 weekend, leading the pair of NOS Energy Drink-backed entries of Chris Windom and Tyler Courtney. Wise is a seven-time winner thus far in 2023.

Despite being behind in the driver chase, partially due to his mid-season absence as the result of injury, Tyler Courtney’s Clauson Marshall Racing still holds down the fort in the All Stars’ owner title chase, holding an eight point advantage over Rudeen Racing. With only five events remaining on the schedule, the 2023 All Star owner chase could come down as the closest in the Series history.

Those wanting to learn more about Port Royal Speedway and the 56th running of the Tuscarora 50 can do so by visiting Port Royal Speedway online at www.portroyalspeedway.com.

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. Find subscription here: https://flosports.link/3XJOg5Z

2023 All Star Circuit of Champions OWNER Standings (As of 9/2):

Clauson Marshall Racing – 4836

Rudeen Racing – 4828

Vermeer Motorsports – 4724

Lane Racing – 4596

Bryan Grove Racing – 4438

Seeling Motorsports – 4188

Bill McCandless Ford – 4156

D3 Motorsports Group – 3808

Premier Motorsports – 2588

2023 All Star Circuit of Champions DRIVER Standings (As of 9/2):

Zeb Wise – 4718

Chris Windom – 4596

Tyler Courtney – 4033

Sye Lynch – 3872

J.J. Hickle – 3840

Conner Morrell – 3808

Tim Shaffer – 3756

Scotty Thiel – 2368

Kerry Madsen – 2338

Parker Price-Miller – 2328

