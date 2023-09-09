Verne Wins Action Sprint Tour Feature at Can-Am

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (September 8, 2023) — Josh Verne Jr. won the Action Sprint Tour feature Friday night at Can-Am Speedway. Andrew Henessy, Lee Ladouceur, Tucker Donath, and Cam MacKinnon rounded out the top five.
Action Sprint Tour
Can-Am Speedway
Lafargeville, New York
Friday, September 8, 2023
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 85C-Cam MacKinnon[2]
2. 87-Andrew Hennessy[3]
3. Z28-Tucker Donath[6]
4. 30-Ken Klinkowsky[1]
5. 19-Mathieu Bardier[4]
6. 93-Guy Gosselin[5]
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 51-Lee Ladouceur[2]
2. 00-Ryan Poole[1]
3. 1V-Josh Verne Jr[3]
4. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[4]
5. 73-Michael Cousins[5]
Feature (25 Laps)
1. 1V-Josh Verne Jr[6]
2. 87-Andrew Hennessy[3]
3. 51-Lee Ladouceur[2]
4. Z28-Tucker Donath[5]
5. 85C-Cam MacKinnon[1]
6. 19-Mathieu Bardier[9]
7. 30-Ken Klinkowsky[7]
8. 00-Ryan Poole[4]
9. 9C-Brian Nanticoke[8]
10. 93-Guy Gosselin[11]
11. 73-Michael Cousins[10]