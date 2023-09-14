Huset’s Speedway Showcases 38 Different Winners During 48 Main Events

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (Sept. 13, 2023) – Three champions and more than three dozen feature winners topped a strong season at Huset’s Speedway this year.

Brooke Tatnell (Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars), Zach Olivier (Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks) and Lee Goos Jr. (Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series) produced championship seasons at the high-banked dirt oval.

Remarkably, 38 different drivers earned at least one feature triumph during the 48 total A Mains at the track this season.

Chase Randall (Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars) and J.J. Zebell (Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks) led the way with four victories a piece.

Justin Henderson (Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars), Olivier (Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks), Christopher Thram (Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars and Gunderson Racing Inc. Midwest Sprint Touring Series and QualityFreightRate.com Midwest Power Series 360 sprint cars) and Justin Zeitner (Tri-State Late Models and Malvern Bank Super Late Model Racing Series) were the only other multiple-race winners with two each.

Besides Randall, Henderson and Thram, the other Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars winners were: Rico Abreu, Ayrton Gennetten, Riley Goodno, David Gravel, Kasey Kahne, Kyle Larson, James McFadden, Logan Schuchart, Garet Williamson and Dusty Zomer.

Gravel’s win came during the finale of the 2 nd annual BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by MENARDS, which paid a record $250,000 to win.

Tim Dann, Brandon Ferguson, Tracy Halouska, John Hoing, Ron Howe and Cory Yeigh joined Zebell and Olivier as Nordstrom Automotive Late Model Street Stock victors.

The only weekly division without a repeat winner was the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series as Dillon Bickett, Brandon Bosma, Dan Carsrud, Dalton Domagala, Jack Dover, Goos Jr., John Lambertz, Tyler Rabenberg, Jay Russell and Blaine Stegenga were victorious.

Ricky Thornton Jr. and Brandon Sheppard recorded wins with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series with Sheppard pocketing $53,000 for winning the 13 th annual Silver Dollar Nationals presented by MyRacePass.

Kyle Berck (Malvern Bank Super Late Model Racing Series), Cole Searing (Tri-State Late Models), Tatnell (Gunderson Racing Inc. Midwest Sprint Touring Series and QualityFreightRate.com Midwest Power Series 360 sprint cars) and Elijah Zevenbergen (IMCA Stock Cars) also picked up triumphs.

Stay tuned to the Huset’s Speedway social media channels throughout the offseason for the latest news, including the release of the 2024 racing schedule.

2023 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars :

Chase Randall – 4(May 21, June 4, July 30 and Sept. 2); Justin Henderson – 2 (Aug. 27 and Sept. 3); Rico Abreu – 1 (Aug. 15); Ayrton Gennetten – 1 (June 18); Riley Goodno – 1(June 11); David Gravel – 1 (June 24); Kasey Kahne – 1(May 28); Kyle Larson – 1 (June 21); James McFadden – 1 (June 22); Logan Schuchart – 1 (June 23); Christopher Thram – 1 (July 9); Garet Williamson – 1 (May 29); and Dusty Zomer – 1 (July 16)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

J.J. Zebell – 4(May 28, June 18, July 9 and Sept. 3); Zach Olivier – 2(May 21 and July 20); Tim Dann – 1 (July 16); Brandon Ferguson – 1 (Aug. 15); Tracy Halouska- 1(June 11); John Hoing – 1(June 4); Ron Howe – 1 (Aug. 27); and Cory Yeigh – 1 (July 30)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series:

Dillon Bickett – 1(July 9);Brandon Bosma – 1(May 21); Dan Carsrud – 1 (July 16); Dalton Domagala – 1 (June 18); Jack Dover – 1 (July 30); Lee Goos Jr. – 1 (Aug. 27); John Lambertz – 1 (June 11); Tyler Rabenberg – 1 (May 29); Jay Russell – 1 (May 28); and Blaine Stegenga – 1 (June 4)

