Grant Dominates USAC Sprint Car Portion of the James Dean Classic

By T.J. Buffenbarger

GAS CITY, IN (September 21, 2023) — Justin Grant dominated the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series portion of the James Dean Classic Friday night at Gas City I-69 Speedway. Grant took the lead from Robert Ballou on lap eight, building up a 4.481 second lead before a caution appeared with five laps to go. Grant was up for the challenge in his TOPP Motorsports entry driving away from the field after the restart for his 10th sprint car win of the season and 11th win overall this calendar year.

Grant was so dominant through the mid to late portion of the feature that he did not know how big of a lead he had.

“I had no idea we were we were that good,” said Grant. “I was so slick around here and I knew our car was really good but I was I was kind of worried about somebody getting the bottom rolling. I was working on traffic I kept seeing a black and white car kind of poking down there. I thought it was (Emerson) Axsom.”

Shane Cottle at the start before Ballou swept by to take the lead.

Following a caution for Riley Gray ending up backwards in turn two, a four-car race for the lead took place with Ballou, Brady Bacon, Emerson Axsom and Grant. Grant used the top of the track to sweep around Ballou for the lead.

Grant built up his sizeable lead as Ballou, Bacon, and Axsom continued to race for the lead. Further behind them Matt Westfall patiently worked his way into a top five position on the very bottom of the racetrack.

The final caution appeared with five laps to go when Daison Pursley slid off the track between turns three and four, erasing Grant’s sizeable lead.

Grant was up for the challenge pulling away during the restart for the victory. Axsom held on for second position while Westfall’s rounded out the podium.

James Dean Classic

USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series

Gas City I-69 Speedway

Gas City, Indiana

Thursday, September 21, 2023