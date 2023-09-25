Williams Grove 61st Champion Racing Oil National Open Is This Week

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway will celebrate the 61st running of the annual Champion Racing Oil National Open for World of Outlaws sprint cars coming up this Friday and Saturday, September 29 and 30 at 7:30 pm each night

The Champion Racing Oil National Open weekend will wrap up the 2023 racing season at Williams Grove Speedway with Saturday night’s 40-lap main event paying $75,000 to win.

Friday’s 25-lap National Open Preliminary will pay $10,000 to the winner.

Saturday’s event will culminate with the crowning of the 2023 Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint car track champion.

The prestigious Williams Grove Speedway Champion Racing Oil National Open has long been revered as the biggest sprint car show in the East and is one of the big three across the nation, measuring up only with the Knoxville Nationals and Kings Royal.

Anyone who is anyone in sprint car racing in the United States will be at Williams Grove this week for the two-day bash.

Drivers from across all sanctions and regions will compete to be National Open Champion.

The Williams Grove contingent will be led by Brent Marks, Lance Dewease, Freddie Rahmer, Devon Borden and Danny Dietrich among others.

All Stars and independents to be expected include Justin Peck, Brian Brown, Rico Abreu, Tyler Courtney and Zeb Wise.

And gunning with the outlaws will of course be point leader Brad Sweet, six-time National Open winner Donny Schatz, two-time Open winner David Gravel, one-time Open winner Carson Macedo, Logan Schuchart, Geo Scelzi and more.

Last year, Fayetteville’s Lance Dewease swept the two days of Open action by taking a rain-shortened first night before going on to win the finale some three weeks later after rain postponed the event.

Dewease recorded the feat while driving for Don Kreitz Jr. and mechanical ace Davey Brown Sr., who this year will find the talented hands of Oklahoma’s Daryn Pittman throttling their No. 69K car.

Pittman has finished second in the National Open more times than any other driver with five bridesmaids to his credit. And he plans on advancing one position in the finishing order this year.

Since 1956, Champion Racing Oil has been purpose built for engine performance.

Containing premium levels of anti-wear additives and high quantities of ZDDP, Champion Racing Oils are proven to meet the lubrication demands of all competition and race engines.

Learn more about Champion Racing Oil by visiting www.championsusechampion.com.

Adult admission for September 29 is $35 with youth priced at $15.

Adult admission for September 30 is set at $45 with youth ages 13 – 20 priced at $20.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.