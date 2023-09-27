Hagar Powers to Grassroots Nationals Win at Riverside International Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (Sept. 26, 2023) – Derek Hagar scored his 18 th victory of the season last Saturday during the Grassroots Nationals at Riverside International Speedway.

It marked his seventh triumph this year at the track and his third behind the wheel of the McCord Farms 305ci winged sprint car.

“It’s one of those deals where you expect to win whenever you jump in that car,” he said. “Mr. McCord puts his heart and soul into that car so it makes my job easy. He does a good job of getting it prepared.”

Hagar kicked off the night by advancing from fifth to second place in a heat race. He lined up on the outside of the front row in the main event.

“I took the lead on the start,” he said. “We got to traffic fairly quickly. We had several cautions within the first few laps. Once we got to traffic it was pretty thick. Marshall (Skinner) stayed on my tail pretty much the whole race. There were times we were sliding four lapped cars at a time. There was slicing and dicing and that made it so much more entertaining for the fans.”

The victorious performance marked Hagar’s fourth 305 sprint car win overall this season.

He will return to the track in his No. 9jr this Saturday during the Fall Nationals. Hagar captured the event victory last year.

Sept. 23 – Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark. – Heat race: 2 (5); Feature: 1 (2).

25 races, 18 wins, 22 top fives, 22 top 10s, 24 top 15s, 25 top 20s

Saturday at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark., for the Fall Nationals

AR Dyno Specialty is a chassis dyno based in Marion, Ark. For more information, visit http://www.Facebook.com/AR.DynoSpecialty .

“A.G. Rains and AR Dyno Specialty got us tuned up to where this thing runs top notch,” Hagar said. “We were able to pick up several wins with his technology and knowledge to help us to get this thing running well.”

