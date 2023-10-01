NASCAR star Kyle Larson returns to Hangtown 100 on November 17th and 18th

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…The “Hangtown 100” is set to cap the Placerville Speedway season in style and things just got a little more intriguing, with the confirmation that NASCAR star Kyle Larson will return to the event on November 17th and 18th.

The inaugural running of the Hangtown 100 in 2019 saw Larson capture a thrilling victory in both the 100-lap feature and the overall points, taking home $32,000 for his efforts. The 31-year-old has had another banner year, including his second career triumph at the prestigious Knoxville Nationals in Iowa.

Larson has also earned victories this year in the historic Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, along with the NASCAR All Star Race in North Wilkesboro. Additional dirt track highlights have been wins at the Ironman 55 in Missouri, the Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup in Pennsylvania, and the Brad Doty Classic at Attica Raceway among others.

In 2007, at the ripe young age of 14, Larson competed in his first career Sprint Car race at Placerville Speedway and earned his initial victory at the track that same season. The El Dorado County Fairgrounds based facility was also where the Elk Grove, California native wrapped up his Golden State KWS-NARC Series title in 2010.

Both nights on Friday and Saturday November 17th and 18th will continue to showcase the popular USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets. Rounding out the card at the event and sure to bring thrills of their own will be the Wingless BCRA Lightning Sprints.

Two-night ticket packages, along with single night tickets can be purchased at https://www.hangtown100.com/tickets

“We are delighted to have Kyle Larson in the field at the Hangtown 100 once again,” commented Placerville Speedway Promoter Scott Russell. “Kyle grew up racing around Northern California and is one of the biggest fan favorites that we have out here, so it will be great to have him on hand. What he has done so far in his career is amazing and it’s special that he continues to have such a passion for dirt track racing.”

