Cole Macedo Wins Merced Speedway Pop-Up Race

PETERSEN MEDIA

Slated to run at Kings Speedway in Hanford, CA Friday and Saturday night, issues with the surface led to cancellations. Looking like the weekend was a loss, Merced Speedway stepped up and added winged 360 sprint cars to their nightly schedule, and Cole Macedo made the most of it as he scored his fifth win of the season.

“We were all disappointed that both races and King’s Speedway got cancelled,” Cole Macedo said. “Once we got the call about Saturday, I saw that Merced Speedway added sprint cars to their schedule, and after a quick phone call to Tommy Tarlton we changed engines and headed north.”

With 13 cars able to take part in the late addition, Macedo timed the Tarlton and Son Inc/Complete Parts and Equipment Solutions/Executive Auto Sales backed No. 21 in sixth quickest in time trials before finishing third in his heat race.

Sitting sixth in points after time trials and heat race competition, the six inversion pill was pulled and it put Macedo on the pole for the 30-lap feature event as he lined up alongside his teammate, Gauge Garcia.

On a very meticulously prepared Merced Speedway surface, Macedo go the jump as he paced the young Garcia and the rest of the field. On the Merced bullring, Macedo was very strong as he set a torrid pace out front as he chased after the rear of the field.

Leading every step of the way, Macedo capped off a very wild weekend with his first feature event of the season with Tarlton Motorsports.

“I am really thankful that Tommy Tarlton gave us the go-ahead to race, and I’m even more thankful that Doug Lockwood and Merced Speedway put a race on,” Macedo said. “The surface was fantastic, and it was a super fun race.”

Tarlton Motorsports would like to thank Tarlton and Son Inc., Complete Parts & Equipment Solutions, Executive Auto Sales, Kelly Moore Paints, Empire Machinery, Durst, Reston Enterprises, Bandy and Associates, FK Shocks, FK Rod Ends, System 1 Ignition, Vortex Wings, and BG Lubricants for their support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races: 53, Wins: 5, Top 5’s: 10, Top 10’s: 21.

ON TAP: Macedo and Tarlton Motorsports will head to Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, CA this weekend for the Fall Nationals.

