Triple Crown Championship Night converges at the Stockton Dirt Track November 4th

By Gary Thomas

Stockton, CA…So far this season the Stockton Dirt Track has been silent when it comes to oval racing, but that is all about to change when the 40th Tribute to Gary Patterson invades the facility on November 4th.

The overall show features the second ever “Nor*Cal Triple Crown” where three traveling champions will be minted in the unique Stockton Dirt Track victory circle, where fans are invited to gather around and enjoy the ceremonies.

The NARC 410 Sprint Car Series, the Sprint Car Challenge Tour and the Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour will all crown titlists at the Tribute to Gary Patterson. It marks the first event on the oval at the Stockton Dirt Track since last November’s running of the “GP”.

“We’re excited to host the Nor-Cal Triple Crown for our one and only Sprint Car event this year,” commented Stockton Promoter Tony Noceti. “It’s been a tradition to crown the NARC and SCCT champions at the Tribute to Gary Patterson, and we’re once again going to do the same with the Hunt Tour.”

The November event is also planned to be the final show on the current configuration before work goes on during the off-season to shorten the speedway.

“We’re putting plans together for the off-season to renovate the track and shorten it up,” Noceti elaborated. “People have been asking for a smaller track and that will also increase the number of divisions that we can host here in Stockton. We want to give fans and teams the best show possible so this will be a step in the right direction.”

Clovis youngster Corey Day leads the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series standings going into their next event this Friday night at Kings Speedway. The 17-year-old has eight wins overall with the series and captured the Tribute to Gary Patterson at the Stockton Dirt Track in 2021.

Clarksburg’s Justyn Cox brings a 25-point lead over Dylan Bloomfield into the final Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards race of the season. Cox is in search of his first career Sprint Car championship and looks to wrap it up at the Tribute to Gary Patterson.

The pit meeting will be held at 3pm on Saturday November 4th with track packing shortly after. Hot laps, Qualifying and Racing will follow. There is no sound rule for the event.

The front gate will open at 3pm for spectators. Tickets can be purchased online via https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nov-4th-triple-crown-championship-finales-at-the-stockton-dirt-track-tickets-733680186187?aff=g or at the gate on race day. Seating is general admission.

Known as the “Dancing Phantom from Stockton,” the “Preacher,” the “Hostile Hippie” or just simply “GP,” Gary Patterson was one of the most colorful characters of his time and captured several major wins in his career, including the Gold Cup Race of Champions, the Super Dirt Cup in Washington and the Turkey Night Grand Prix at Ascot Park among others.

Patterson lost his life in a Sprint Car crash at Calistoga Speedway on Memorial Day weekend 1983 and an event in his memory has been held every year since. “GP” moved to Stockton, California in 1957 and began his career at the Stockton 99 Speedway. This year marks the 11th season in a row that we’ve paid honor to Patterson in Stockton.

The Stockton Dirt Track is a 4/10-mile clay oval located on the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton, California. The physical address is 1658 S Airport Way, Stockton, CA 95206. For information on the speedway visit www.stocktondirttrack.com