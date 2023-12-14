Jackson Motorplex Hosting Six Sprint Car Shows in 2024

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (Dec. 13, 2023) – The Jackson Motorplex racing schedule will feature a half dozen nights of sprint car races next season.

As previously announced, the biggest event is the 46 th annual FENDT Jackson Nationals (Aug. 15-17). The three-day spectacle starts on Aug. 15 with a $3,000-to-win main event for the Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360ci winged sprint cars. The Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Heser Auto & Detail will also be a part of the racing program.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series invades the track for the final two nights of the FENDT Jackson Nationals, culminating in a $25,000-to-win, $2,000-to-start main event on Aug. 17.

The Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Heser Auto & Detail will have a $2,500-to-win main event on Aug. 16 and the Midwest Sprint Touring Series showcases a $5,000-to-win feature on Aug. 17.

The 2024 season begins on May 24 with a program featuring the Midwest Sprint Touring Series as well as the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Heser Auto & Detail.

The next event is July 12 as the Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410ci winged sprint cars appear for the first time. The Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Heser Auto & Detail will also be competing.

The final race at Jackson Motorplex prior to the FENDT Jackson Nationals is the Merle Johnson Memorial Border Battle presented by New Fashion Pork, which will be held on July 26. A $7,000-to-win main event is on tap for the Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 winged sprint cars with the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Heser Auto & Detail in action as well.

Also of note, the champion of the five Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Heser Auto & Detail races at Jackson Motorplex will receive a $1,000 bonus and the overall division champion from the Jackson Motorplex and Huset’s Speedway races in 2024 will also score a $1,000 bonus.

Advance race tickets and camping sites for the FENDT Jackson Nationals can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from May through September, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Power Series, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and more. For more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com .