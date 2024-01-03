2024 POWRi West Schedule Released

From POWRi

(January 3, 2024) — Striving seasonally to provide outstanding stand-alone on-track racing action while adding to the appeal of National Midget events, the POWRi West Midget League prepares for 2024 with a fifteen-date schedule planned from March until late October spanning six venues throughout Oklahoma and Missouri.

Sticking to the guidelines of previous seasons, stand-alone POWRi West events will continue under the same point format, whereas events run in conjunction with the POWRi National Midget League will give bonus points for West members. (Ex. The highest placing West member will receive first place points, with the second-highest West finisher getting second place points, continuing with all West finishers throughout the results within the POWRi West League Championship.)

Continually serving as the POWRi West Midget League season opener while joining the POWRi National Midget the early yearly action of the Eleventh Annual Turnpike Challenge will begin at Creek County Speedway on March 28th then finalize at Port City Raceway for two nights of action on March 29-30.

Ongoing as a fan-favorite mainstay of yearly doubleheader weekend racing with the POWRi National Midget League, the Prelude to the Showdown will kick off at Callaway Raceway on Friday, May 3rd followed by a trip to the ‘Diamond of Dirt Tracks,’ on Saturday, May 4th for the Thirteenth Annual Open Wheel Showdown at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Stand-alone events will populate the seasonal agenda with several trips scheduled for the familiar running grounds including a trio of visits to I-44 Riverside Speedway on April 27th, July 20th, and September 7th; as well as a duo of trips to Port City Raceway on June 22nd and August 24th.

Steeped in tradition the POWRi National & West Midget Leagues will continue the season finale with key honorary events including the Fourth Annual Donnie Ray Crawford Sooner State 55 at Port City Raceway on October 24th as well as the two-day celebration of an industry pioneer with the Twentieth Annual Charlene Meents Memorial at I-44 Riverside Speedway on October 25-26.

POWRi West Midget League 2024 Tentative Schedule:

*3/28/2024 | Creek County Speedway | Sapulpa, OK

*3/29/2024 | Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK

*3/30/2024 | Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK

4/27/2024 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | Oklahoma City, OK

*5/3/2024 | Callaway Raceway | Fulton, MO

*5/4/2024 | Lucas Oil Speedway | Wheatland, MO

6/22/2024 | Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK

*7/5/2024 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Eldon, MO

*7/6/2024 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Eldon, MO

7/20/2024 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | Oklahoma City, OK

8/24/2024 | Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK

9/7/2024 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | Oklahoma City, OK

10/24/2024 | Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK

*10/25/2024 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | Oklahoma City, OK

*10/26/2024 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | Oklahoma City, OK

~In conjunction with POWRi National Midget League.

Start2Finish is offering POWRi Members a chance to claim a one-time promotional discount of 25% off monthly live streaming and on-demand coverage for the 2024 racing season.

Once registration is finished on My Race Pass, members will receive access to a special promo link on the completed registration page. Download the promo form located underneath the “Registration Downloads” section and select the promo link on the form to obtain the Start2Finish TV discount.

The schedule is subject to alterations and cancelations with TBA events currently being finalized, future updates will be posted as confirmed. To be eligible for the point fund, members must participate in at least 80% of the completed events during the season.

Follow along for more information on the POWRi West Midget League and other items such as complete schedules, race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Facebook at POWRi.