USAC Announces Rule Changes for the 2024 National Season

From Richie Murray

SPEEDWAY, IN (January 4, 2024) — USAC has announced a number of rule updates and enforcements to be implemented beginning with the 2024 season for USAC’s Silver Crown National Championship, AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship and NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship divisions.

Rule updates were discussed and voted upon by USAC competitors during the annual competition meetings held on December 5, 2023, at USAC headquarters in Speedway, Ind.

2024 USAC SILVER CROWN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RULE UPDATES

203: CAR CONSTRUCTION & BODY

(F) The front part of the body, known as the nose assembly, shall not be wider than the parallel lines of the body and may not exceed the width of the frame. The nose piece and/or the front bumper shall not exceed 23-inches from the leading edge of the front axle. See Section 206C regarding the front bumper.

(O) Wind screens will be allowed. Measurements will be taken from the bottom of the lower frame rail to the top of the wind screen, which should be no greater than 38-inches. The sail panel may extend rearward to the triangular bar at the back of roll cage. Sail panels may not extend forward past a cross plane established by the back seat. Side visors are not permitted.

(U) Airfoils, wings, spoilers or other aerodynamic appendages will not be permitted. A one-inch (1”) turnout will be allowed along the bottom of the body panels from the front of the nose piece to the rear of the rear axle. The Chief Steward or the Technical Director may have any panel or part removed which is not within the spirit or intent of this rule.

206: BUMPERS/NERF BARS

(C) The front bumper must not extend more than 23-inches from the leading edge of the front axle.

209: WHEELS

(K) Wheel covers will be allowed on both pavement and dirt track cars.

216: ENGINE SIZE LIMITS

(2) Cylinder heads may be manufactured from aluminum alloy providing that the original factory configuration is maintained. All aftermarket cylinder heads are subject to the approval of the USAC Technical Director.

APPROVED CYLINDER HEADS:

-Chevrolet: Any OEM or aftermarket cylinder heads with intake & exhaust valves in-line.

-SB-2

-RSO

-MOPAR:MOPAR R5/P7

-Ford: Ford C3 and D3 Toyota: Phase 9

218: IGNITIONS & ELECTRONIC EQUIPMENT

(I) Only one ignition switch is allowed in the cockpit. A second ignition switch can be utilized but must be in the engine compartment.

2024 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RULE UPDATES

302: DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

(E) All cars must weigh a minimum of 1,350 pounds, including the driver. Rule was formerly 1,375 pounds.

304: ROLL CAGE & CHASSIS

(D) Safety bars or outlaw bars will be mandatory. Sizing will be 1.375” x .083.” One solid bar, no slip joints allowed.

315: IGNITIONS & ELECTRONIC EQUIPMENT

(I) Only one ignition switch is allowed in the cockpit. A second ignition switch can be utilized but must be in the engine compartment.

1312: EVENT PROCEDURE

(F) All standard format events will consist of 24 feature starters unless otherwise noted. If four (4) heat races are held, the top-five (5) finishers will transfer to the feature. If three (3) heat races are held, the top-six (6) finishers will transfer to the feature.

(G) If 48 or more cars are in competition, five (5) heat races will be held with the top-four (4) finishers transferring to the feature.

(H) Semi-Feature, C-Main & D-Main events will be lined up by heat race finish. The front row of the semi will be reserved for the fastest two non-transfers.

2024 USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RULE UPDATES

403: CAR CONSTRUCTION & BODY

(L) Right side cockpit body panels may be a maximum of thirty-six inches (36”) high as measured from the bottom of the frame rail. Opening must be 150 square inches and not distract driver’s vision as determined by chief steward. The right-side panel cannot extend out any further than four (4”) inches. This includes turnouts from the frame uprights (cage post).

416: IGNITION & ELECTRONIC EQUIPMENT

(J) Only one ignition switch is allowed in the cockpit. A second ignition switch can be utilized but must be in the engine compartment.

1412: EVENT PROCEDURE

(F) All standard format events will consist of 24 feature starters unless otherwise noted. If four (4) heat races are held, the top-five (5) finishers will transfer to the feature. If three (3) heat races are held, the top-six (6) finishers will transfer to the feature.

(G) If 48 or more cars are in competition, five (5) heat races will be held with the top-four (4) finishers transferring to the feature.

(H) Semi-Feature, C-Main & D-Main events will be lined up by heat race finish. The front row of the semi will be reserved for the fastest two non-transfers.