Carson Macedo Wins the Victorian Sprintcar Invitational

LARA, VIC (January 12, 2024) — Carson Macedo was victorious during the Victorian Sprint Car Invitational Friday night at Avalon Raceway. Macedo was able to capitalize on Jock Goodyer falling out of the race on lap 29, then trading the lead with Marcus Dumesny, and leading the four circuits of the 35-lap main event for the victory. The victory was Macedo’s second of the 2024 calendar year.

Dumesny held on for second while Cameron Waters, Tate Frost, and Jy Corbet rounded out the top five.

Victorian Sprintcar Invitational

Avalon Raceway

Lara, Victoria

Friday, January 12, 2024

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. N99-Carson Macedo

2. N47-Marcus Dumesny

3. V6-Cameron Waters

4. T62-Tate Frost

5. NQ10-Jy Corbet

6. V35-Jamie Veal

7. V25-Sheldon Haudenschild

8. V60-Jordyn Charge

9. VA88-Grant Stansfield

10. S20-Glen Sutherland

11. A1-Jock Goodyer

12. Q5-Brock Hallett

13. V3-Kaidon Brown

14. USA87-Aaron Reutzel

15. V37-Grant Anderson

16. D5-James McFadden

17. NT25-Will Carroll

18. V98-Peter Doukas

19. V72-Jacob Smith

20. V90-Corey McCullagh