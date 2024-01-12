Carson Macedo Wins the Victorian Sprintcar Invitational

LARA, VIC (January 12, 2024) — Carson Macedo was victorious during the Victorian Sprint Car Invitational Friday night at Avalon Raceway. Macedo was able to capitalize on Jock Goodyer falling out of the race on lap 29, then trading the lead with Marcus Dumesny, and leading the four circuits of the 35-lap main event for the victory. The victory was Macedo’s second of the 2024 calendar year.
Dumesny held on for second while Cameron Waters, Tate Frost, and Jy Corbet rounded out the top five.
Victorian Sprintcar Invitational
Avalon Raceway
Lara, Victoria
Friday, January 12, 2024
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. N99-Carson Macedo
2. N47-Marcus Dumesny
3. V6-Cameron Waters
4. T62-Tate Frost
5. NQ10-Jy Corbet
6. V35-Jamie Veal
7. V25-Sheldon Haudenschild
8. V60-Jordyn Charge
9. VA88-Grant Stansfield
10. S20-Glen Sutherland
11. A1-Jock Goodyer
12. Q5-Brock Hallett
13. V3-Kaidon Brown
14. USA87-Aaron Reutzel
15. V37-Grant Anderson
16. D5-James McFadden
17. NT25-Will Carroll
18. V98-Peter Doukas
19. V72-Jacob Smith
20. V90-Corey McCullagh