Multiple Drivers Make Alphabet Runs But Fall Short of Making the Evening Portion of the Chili Bowl Nationals

TULSA, OK (January 13, 2024) – Multiple drivers made runs through the alphabet before being stopped short of making the evening program during the Saturday morning and early afternoon portion of the 38th Chili Bowl Nationals at the Tulsa Expo Raceway.

T.J. Smith from Fresno, California made the longest run through the alphabet coming from the K-Maine to a 10th place finish in the G-Main. Tanner Holmes, Chance Morton, and Austin Torgerson, all transferred through three mains before their runs ended. Holmes went from the J-Main to the G-Main where he finished one spot out of making the transfer. Morton went from M-Main to a seventh-place finish in the J-J-Main. Torgerson marched from the O-Feature up to the L-Feature.

Chili Bowl National officials are re-working the race track for the E through A-Mains and the “Do it for Grady” pole shuffle to take place in the evening portion of the program.

O-Features (First six finishers advance to the corresponding N-Feature)

O Feature #1 (10 Laps)

1. 35S-Isaiah Vasquez[4]

2. 251-Johnny Brown Jr[2]

3. 7D-Josh Bilicki[3]

4. 28J-Joe Perry[5]

5. 130-Chase Osterhoff[8]

6. 53R-Sean Robbins[7]

7. 11C-Mike Woodruff[11]

8. 6W-Colin White[12]

9. 14E-Joseph Wray IV[6]

10. 8X-Jeff Schindler[10]

11. 5H-Casey Hicks[9]

12. 18K-Billy Rayburn[1]

DNS: 715-Robert Bell

DNS: 20S-John Sarna

O Feature #2 (10 Laps)

1. 23T-Tristan Lee[1]

2. 88A-Austin Torgerson[5]

3. 31-Kyle Beilman[8]

4. 218-Robert Speak[6]

5. 17X-Kurt Stellhorn[7]

6. 2F-Casey Friedrichsen[10]

7. 92-Slater Helt[12]

8. 0J-Kevin Carl[9]

9. 14R-Nathan Smith[4]

10. 70K-Tim Kent[3]

11. 15F-Brandon Dean[11]

12. 7JR-JD Black[13]

13. 6X-Anthony Esberg[2]

DNS: 96-Cody Brewer

DNS: 00S-Jamie Speers

N-Features (First six finishers advance to the corresponding M-Feature)

N Feature #1 (6 Laps)

1. 70-Cade Cowles[3]

2. 80S-Josh Hawkins[8]

3. 8M-Kade Morton[7]

4. 33W-Rece Wommack[4]

5. 53R-Sean Robbins[14]

6. 77B-Bret Klabunde[5]

7. 7D-Josh Bilicki[11]

8. 17K-Tony Helton[6]

9. 35S-Isaiah Vasquez[9]

10. 130-Chase Osterhoff[13]

11. 28J-Joe Perry[12]

12. 35K-Joey Klemish[1]

13. 21G-John Murdie[2]

14. 251-Johnny Brown Jr[10]

DNS: 2R-Matt Rossi

DNS: 7W-Brendon Wiseley

N Feature #2 (10 Laps)

1. 121-Steve Glover[3]

2. 23T-Tristan Lee[9]

3. 31-Kyle Beilman[11]

4. 88A-Austin Torgerson[10]

5. 84R-Chris Roseland[1]

6. 2F-Casey Friedrichsen[13]

7. 0-Johnny Murdock[8]

8. F5-Devin Simmons[6]

9. 17X-Kurt Stellhorn[12]

10. 33B-Mike Bitner[5]

11. 29K-Brian Harvey[4]

12. 19S-Dylan Archer[2]

13. 09-Scott Lawrence[7]

DNS: 7K-Kolton Gariss

DNS: 86C-David Camfield Sr

DNS: 218-Robert Speak

M-Features (First six finishers advance to the corresponding L-Feature)

M Feature #1 (9 Laps)

1. 7MF-Chance Morton[6]

2. 2Z-Zach Blurton[3]

3. 70-Cade Cowles[7]

4. 80S-Josh Hawkins[10]

5. 7B-Cody Beard[8]

6. 22G-Jack France[2]

7. 33W-Rece Wommack[12]

8. 53R-Sean Robbins[11]

9. 8M-Kade Morton[9]

10. 1HD-Tommy Colburn[5]

11. 77B-Bret Klabunde[13]

12. 41W-Brad Wyatt[4]

13. 4H-Caleb Padgett[1]

DNS: 47K-Kevin Brewer

DNS: 11G-Travis Jenkins

DNS: 118-Scott Evans

M Feature #2 (10 Laps)

1. 21K-Gage Rucker[1]

2. 5F-Danny Frye III[2]

3. 33-Stanley Kreisel[7]

4. 35H-AJ Hernandez[6]

5. 4G-Cole Garner[9]

6. 88A-Austin Torgerson[12]

7. 2F-Casey Friedrichsen[14]

8. 99K-Robert Carson[3]

9. 121-Steve Glover[11]

10. 31D-Miles Doherty[8]

11. 10C-Dalton Camfield[5]

12. 23T-Tristan Lee[10]

13. 31-Kyle Beilman[13]

14. 80-Clint Woolbright[4]

DNS: 77R-Jack Wagner

DNS: 84R-Chris Roseland

L-Features (First six finishers advance to the corresponding K-Feature)

L Feature #1 (10 Laps)

1. 85L-Lee Nardelli[2]

2. 7MF-Chance Morton[9]

3. 17L-Wyatt Rotz[1]

4. 4C-Cody Jessop[4]

5. 26J-Jacob Harris[3]

6. 81K-Dekota Gay[8]

7. 08-Brock Berreth[7]

8. 70-Cade Cowles[11]

9. 80S-Josh Hawkins[14]

10. 22G-Jack France[15]

11. 73T-Tom Dunkel[10]

12. 2Z-Zach Blurton[12]

13. 30X-Larry Bratti[5]

14. 7B-Cody Beard[13]

15. 6-Bill Rose[6]

DNS: 60M-Earl McDoulett Jr

L Feature #2 (10 Laps)

1. 20H-Noah Harris[5]

2. 2MD-Marc Dailey[1]

3. 7L-Jarrad Warhurst[3]

4. 49-Dillon Welch[8]

5. 03-Shayle Bade[10]

6. 7F-Blake Green[2]

7. 88J-Joey Amantea[9]

8. 21K-Gage Rucker[11]

9. 11H-Jori Hughes[4]

10. 33-Stanley Kreisel[13]

11. 2-Dave Axton[7]

12. 4G-Cole Garner[15]

13. 35H-AJ Hernandez[14]

14. 27G-Steve Gresham[6]

15. 88A-Austin Torgerson[16]

16. 5F-Danny Frye III[12]

K-Features (First six finishers advance to the corresponding J-Feature)

K Feature #1 (10 Laps)

1. 42-Chris Cochran[1]

2. 22-Sean McClelland[5]

3. 14S-TJ Smith[7]

4. 25B-Steve Buckwalter[8]

5. 31S-RJ Corson[3]

6. 7MF-Chance Morton[12]

7. 19J-Jack Berger[4]

8. 81K-Dekota Gay[16]

9. 75X-John Egan[6]

10. 85L-Lee Nardelli[11]

11. 4C-Cody Jessop[14]

12. 26J-Jacob Harris[15]

13. 22P-Brant O’Banion[9]

14. 17L-Wyatt Rotz[13]

15. 17C-Devin Camfield[2]

16. 17B-Josh Baughman[10]

K Feature #2 (10 Laps)

1. 08J-Jace McIntosh[3]

2. 17J-Ryan Bickett[5]

3. 14X-Andy Pake[4]

4. 71T-Kyler Johnson[1]

5. 60-Landon Britt[9]

6. M1-Colby Stubblefield[8]

7. 16-Santino Ferrucci[6]

8. 3V-Jim Vanzant[2]

9. 20H-Noah Harris[11]

10. 49-Dillon Welch[14]

11. 80H-Josh Hanna[10]

12. 2MD-Marc Dailey[12]

13. 42K-Kevin Battefeld[7]

14. 03-Shayle Bade[15]

15. 7F-Blake Green[16]

16. 7L-Jarrad Warhurst[13]

Kevin Studley J-Features (First six finishers advance to the corresponding I-Feature)

J Feature #1 (10 Laps)

1. 4K-Kayla Roell[2]

2. 57A-Daniel Robinson[5]

3. 87-Tanner Holmes[4]

4. 71E-Mariah Ede[7]

5. 14S-TJ Smith[11]

6. 22-Sean McClelland[10]

7. 7MF-Chance Morton[14]

8. 19X-Brett Becker[1]

9. 8B-Cooper Williams[6]

10. 31S-RJ Corson[13]

11. 25B-Steve Buckwalter[12]

12. 96X-Logan Mitchell[3]

13. 08M-Dylan Menz[8]

14. 42-Chris Cochran[9]

DNS: 19U-Pierce Urbanosky

DNS: 80D-Keith Martin

J Feature #2 (10 Laps)

1. 0S-Derek Sheaffer[2]

2. 14X-Andy Pake[10]

3. 92M-Josh Most[4]

4. 77-Joey Wirth[5]

5. 37P-Logan Prickett[6]

6. M1-Colby Stubblefield[13]

7. 17J-Ryan Bickett[9]

8. 08J-Jace McIntosh[8]

9. 71T-Kyler Johnson[11]

10. 22S-AJ Johnson[7]

11. 7DK-Darren Kauffman[3]

12. 60-Landon Britt[12]

13. 1H-Henry Chambers[1]

DNS: 83-Will Armitage

DNS: 4F-Chad Frewaldt

DNS: 2ND-Jeb Sessums

I-Features (First six finishers advance to the corresponding H-Feature)

I Feature #1 (10 Laps)

1. 87-Tanner Holmes[13]

2. 17H-Harli White[1]

3. 75G-Daniel Whitley[3]

4. 22-Sean McClelland[16]

5. 55S-Gage Green[2]

6. 14S-TJ Smith[15]

7. 09T-Timmy Thrash[4]

8. 57A-Daniel Robinson[12]

9. 4K-Kayla Roell[11]

10. 27J-Frank Beck III[5]

11. 71E-Mariah Ede[14]

12. 45J-Jerry Brey[7]

13. 44B-Branigan Roark[8]

14. 51X-Joe Walker[10]

15. 10M-Darin Naida[9]

DNS: 38-Jason McDougal

I Feature #2 (10 Laps)

1. 28K-Kory Schudy[1]

2. 9A-Blake Bower[4]

3. 80A-DJ Estes[2]

4. 11K-AJ Bender[9]

5. 47-Brad Mosen[5]

6. 22J-Zach Hampton[8]

7. 77-Joey Wirth[14]

8. 8D-Colin Deming[7]

9. 22R-Gage Laney[3]

10. 5J-Josh Hodge[6]

11. 0S-Derek Sheaffer[11]

12. 92M-Josh Most[13]

13. M1-Colby Stubblefield[16]

14. 14X-Andy Pake[12]

15. 37P-Logan Prickett[15]

16. 91-Jeff Stasa[10]

H-Features (First six finishers advance to the corresponding G-Feature)

H Feature #1 (10 Laps)

1. 22T-Don Droud Jr[1]

2. 08K-Brody Wake[3]

3. 44-Colton Hardy[4]

4. 23D-Devon Dobie[2]

5. 87-Tanner Holmes[9]

6. 14S-TJ Smith[15]

7. 35-Tyler Robbins[6]

8. 7-Michelle Decker[5]

9. 14M-Ben Worth[8]

10. 24S-Rodney Westhafer[10]

11. 22-Sean McClelland[14]

12. 55S-Gage Green[13]

13. 77J-John Klabunde[7]

14. 17H-Harli White[12]

15. 75G-Daniel Whitley[11]

DNS: 2E-Whit Gastineau

H Feature #2 (10 Laps)

1. 17M-Jake Scott[2]

2. 6D-Isaac Chapple[1]

3. 17D-Cody Trammell[3]

4. 00D-Broc Elliott[5]

5. 07-Scout Spraggins[4]

6. 28K-Kory Schudy[9]

7. 9A-Blake Bower[12]

8. 6K-Austin Nigh[10]

9. 24T-Glenn James Bratti[6]

10. 7J-Shawn Jackson[8]

11. 22J-Zach Hampton[15]

12. 80A-DJ Estes[11]

13. 48G-George Loux[7]

14. 47-Brad Mosen[13]

15. 11K-AJ Bender[14]

DNS: 18-Anton Hernandez

G-Features (First five finishers advance to the corresponding F-Feature)

G Feature #1 (10 Laps)

1. 48N-Wout Hoffmans[3]

2. 97K-Tom Harris[5]

3. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[2]

4. 50-Daniel Adler[7]

5. 21B-Justin Bates[1]

6. 87-Tanner Holmes[15]

7. 22X-Steven Shebester[8]

8. 44-Colton Hardy[13]

9. 22T-Don Droud Jr[11]

10. 14S-TJ Smith[14]

11. 08K-Brody Wake[10]

12. 23D-Devon Dobie[12]

13. 77S-Robbie Smith[6]

14. 19P-Carson Perkins[4]

15. 321-Chad Winfrey[9]

DNS: 54C-Chance Hull

G Feature #2 (10 Laps)

1. 15-JJ Yeley[5]

2. P1-Paul White[2]

3. 1P-Terry Nichols[1]

4. 2B-Tanner Berryhill[3]

5. 73S-Shon Deskins[7]

6. 00D-Broc Elliott[14]

7. 6D-Isaac Chapple[12]

8. 116-Claud Estes III[4]

9. 17M-Jake Scott[11]

10. 938-Bradley Fezard[8]

11. 28K-Kory Schudy[16]

12. 71G-Taylor Ferns[10]

13. 20-Tadd Holliman[6]

14. 07-Scout Spraggins[15]

15. 17D-Cody Trammell[13]

16. 10-Ryker Pace[9]

F-Features (First five finishers advance to the corresponding E-Feature)

F Feature #1 (15 Laps)

1. 40-Max Adams[5]

2. 97X-Xavier Doney[7]

3. 91K-Kaylee Bryson[1]

4. 55F-Johnny Kent[10]

5. 21D-Weston Gorham[12]

6. 9B-Brian Schwabauer[2]

7. 48N-Wout Hoffmans[16]

8. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[18]

9. 97S-Cam Schafer[9]

10. 50-Daniel Adler[17]

11. 97K-Tom Harris[15]

12. 0G-Glenn Styres[6]

13. 1M-Caden McCreary[4]

14. 22B-Troy Betts[14]

15. 7M-Mike Hess[11]

16. 21B-Justin Bates[19]

17. 14A-Cameron Hagin[13]

18. 23K-Kyle Simon[8]

19. 56-Mitchell Davis[20]

20. 23P-Preston Lattomus[3]

F Feature #2 (15 Laps)

1. 44X-Wesley Smith[1]

2. 45H-Robbie Price[4]

3. 98P-Ryan Padgett[5]

4. 27X-Cody Leonard[7]

5. 1-Sammy Swindell[3]

6. 19A-Hayden Reinbold[6]

7. 32-Casey Shuman[15]

8. 15C-Carter Chevalier[2]

9. 3-Cole Schroeder[10]

10. 68W-Chance Crum[13]

11. P1-Paul White[17]

12. 2B-Tanner Berryhill[19]

13. 1P-Terry Nichols[18]

14. 73S-Shon Deskins[20]

15. 91B-Kevin Bayer[9]

16. 15G-Dennie Gieber[12]

17. 28B-Brandon Mattox[14]

18. 7R-Stuart Snyder[11]

19. 15-JJ Yeley[16]

20. 81C-Colten Cottle[8]

E-Features #1 (First five finishers advance to the corresponding E-Feature)

E-Main #1 (15 Laps)

1. 71R-Ricky Stenhouse Jr[6]

2. 6A-Ricky Lewis[7]

3. 15D-Andrew Deal[1]

4. 45S-Caleb Stelzig[5]

5. 73D-David Gasper[11]

6. 20G-Noah Gass[4]

7. 46-Kenney Johnson[8]

8. 97X-Xavier Doney[15]

9. 00-Ryder Laplante[13]

10. 16C-David Camfield Jr[2]

11. 09X-Bryant Bell[12]

12. 7E-Cap Henry[10]

13. 91K-Kaylee Bryson[18]

14. 40-Max Adams[16]

15. 55F-Johnny Kent[17]

16. 1K-Brayton Lynch[14]

17. 21D-Weston Gorham[19]

18. 8S-Kyle Steffens[9]

19. 20C-CJ Sarna[3]

DNS: 8W-Hunter Schuerenberg

E-Main #2 (15 Laps)

1. 8J-Jonathan Beason[4]

2. 25K-Taylor Reimer[1]

3. 56E-Tyler Edwards[3]

4. 19T-Mitchel Moles[7]

5. 87F-Kinzer Edwards[2]

6. 2W-AJ Hopkins[6]

7. 73C-Eddie Tafoya Jr[5]

8. 91X-Danny Wood[10]

9. 32S-Chase Stockon[8]

10. 44X-Wesley Smith[13]

11. 45H-Robbie Price[14]

12. 16T-Kevin Newton[9]

13. 19K-Riley Kreisel[11]

14. 84-Jesse Love[12]

15. 1-Sammy Swindell[17]

16. 27X-Cody Leonard[16]

17. 98P-Ryan Padgett[15]

DNS: 11B-Clinton Boyles

DNS: 74-Luke Hall

DNS: 98K-Kyle Larson