Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing Announces 2024 Partner Line-Up, Paint Schemes

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (Feb. 2, 2024) – With the 2024 racing season getting underway next week, Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing (TSR) is pleased to announce its partner line-up and unveil a new look for 10-Time World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series (WoO) champion, Donny Schatz. Kicking off this year’s campaign with the DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park (VSP) in Barberville, Fla., on Feb. 7 – 10, Schatz and the No. 15 team will begin its chase of an 11th WoO Sprint Car Series title.

Advance Auto Parts, a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers with over 4,400 locations across North America, will return as a co-primary partner on Schatz’s familiar No. 15 entry.

For a fifth consecutive season, Carquest, an American automotive parts distribution network owned and operated by Advance through over 1,300 independent retailers, will support Fargo, North Dakota’s Schatz as a co-primary partner setting aim on success from coast-to-coast in 2024 and ultimately a WoO championship. Carquest also celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

In addition to Advance and Carquest, Ford Performance, the official engine provider for TSR, will also return as a primary partner on Schatz’ No. 15. Owned and operated by the Ford Motor Company and headquartered in Dearborn, Mich., Ford Performance is responsible for the brand’s major racing operations globally as well as overseeing the development of Ford’s racing engines. The 2024 campaign will mark Schatz’s 28th season as a full-time WoO driver and his fifth utilizing the FPS 410 powerplant.

Continuing a 14-year relationship with the Brownsburg, Ind. based motorsports operation, Curb-Agajanian Racing will again partner with TSR as a co-entrant for Schatz. Partnering in 2010 for the first time, Curb-Agajanian Racing, Curb Records and TSR own a longstanding tradition of monumental success, acquiring not only victories but seven Knoxville Nationals championships and six World of Outlaws championships.

On board for a seventh season at TSR is Sage Fruit, the sales and marketing firm for four grower/packer/shippers of Northwest Tree Fruits, who will return in 2024 as a major partner TSR and Schatz. For three generations, Sage Fruit has been delivering the best apples, pears and cherries to consumers from coast-to-coast. To locate Sage Fruit in your area, visit https://www.sagefruit.com/store-locator/.

Returning for the 2024 season, TSR is pleased to welcome Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts (Elliott’s) back to its partnership line-up. Based in Warsaw, Ind., Elliott’s is the official trailer retailer of TSR carries a large selection of trailers and golf carts. Owned and operated by Cindy Elliott, the familiar motorsports brand is a one-stop experience for sales, service, financing and parts.

TSR is also proud to welcome back Mobil 1, which has been trusted by drivers to keep their engines running for nearly 50 years. With products that combine the latest technology and innovation to exceed the toughest standards of vehicle manufacturers and tuning shops on the road and the track.

Schatz will commence the season at VSP on Feb. 7 – 10 as the WoO Sprint Car Series roars back to action for four nights of racing to open the DIRTcar Nationals. For those who can’t make the journey to the Sunshine State, DIRTvision will provide coverage of every lap from Florida as well as every other series event in 2024. For more information regarding DIRTvision, please visit www.dirtvision.com.

For details pertaining to the WoO Sprint Car Series, please visit www.worldofoutlaws.com. For event information, gate times and ticket prices for the DIRTcar Nationals, please visit www.volusiaspeedwaypark.com and www.dirtcarnationals.com. For more information regarding Donny Schatz, please visit www.donnyschatzmotorsports.com.

About Tony Stewart Racing Sprint Car

Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) is the multi-title winning sprint car team owned by three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart. Since its inception in 2001, the organization has captured 27 owners’ titles – 14 in USAC, nine in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Car Series, and four in the All Star Circuit of Champions TQ Midget Racing Series. From its headquarters in Brownsburg, Indiana, TSR fields the No. 15 sprint car for 10-time World of Outlaws champion Donny Schatz on the full World of Outlaws schedule, as well as in other select sprint car races throughout the United States. For more information, please visit us on the Web at www.TonyStewartRacing.com and on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.