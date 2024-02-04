USAC SEASON KICK OFF PARTY MARCH 1; ﻿SIGN UP NOW!

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (February 2, 2024)………Meet USAC’s racing stars on Friday night, March 1, at the USAC Season Kick Off Party presented by Marc Dailey Racing with support from First Gear Engineering & Technology.

The doors open at 6pm Eastern with the program beginning at 7pm at USAC headquarters, located at 4910 W 16th St. in Speedway, Indiana.

The event is free to attend, and also includes free pizza and refreshments courtesy of 2009 USAC National Midget driving champion Brad Kuhn of Fish Window Cleaning. While attendance is free, donations to RaceAid are appreciated.

Drivers expected to be on hand for a night of fun include USAC national champions Justin Grant, Kody Swanson, Brady Bacon, Logan Seavey and C.J. Leary, plus superstars Kevin Thomas Jr., Kaylee Bryson, Taylor Ferns, Daison Pursley and many more.

For those planning to attend the 2024 USAC Kick Off Party, sign-up for the event has already begun at www.raceaid.fund. Just scroll down to the “USAC Season Off Party” banner and click “Register.” From there, click the bubble next to “Register for a RACEAID Event,” fill out the accompanying information, and you’re set.

Reserving your “ticket” ahead of the event helps us all. An accurate estimate of the crowd is needed in order to reserve the correct quantity of food and beverage for the night’s festivities.

Since 1959, the United States Auto Club Benevolent Foundation (now USAC RaceAid) has provided financial aid to the families of auto racing participants with ties to USAC who have been injured and/or need assistance.

USAC RACEAID also provides support to surviving family members with immediate and ongoing expenses. Over the years, the foundation has provided millions of dollars to help members and their families in times of need. The needs, whether small or large, never cease.