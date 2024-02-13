VOLUSIA RAINED OUT MONDAY; USAC SPRINT DOUBLEHEADER ON TUESDAY!

From USAC

Barberville, Florida (February 12, 2024)………After receiving heavy continuous rain with thunderstorms in the area and more on the way at Volusia Speedway Park, officials have concluded Monday’s DIRTcar Nationals program with the safety of teams and fans in mind.

By completing the Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Semi-Feature for the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship and the DIRTcar Late Models, Monday’s program is deemed complete.

However, to make sure drivers and fans still get the shows they came for, Monday’s USAC Sprint Car Feature is being moved to the Tuesday, February 13 program and Monday’s DIRTcar Late Model Feature is being moved to Wednesday, February 14.

That will give fans a USAC doubleheader on Tuesday with the DIRTcar Late Models and then four DIRTcar Late Model Features on Wednesday in addition to the Super DIRTcar Series program.

Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park continues Tuesday, Feb. 13, with DIRTcar Late Models and USAC Sprint Cars.

Twenty-seven USAC Sprint Car drivers were on hand for Monday’s event. C.J. Leary (Greenfield, Ind) set a new USAC track record in qualifying with a lap of 16.173 seconds for an average speed of 111.297 mph. Alex Bright (Collegeville, Pa.), Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.) and Logan Seavey (Sutter, Calif.) won each of the three heat races while Daison Pursley (Locust Grove, Okla.) scored a victory in the semi-feature.

Chase Stockon (Fort Branch, Ind.) and Mitchel Moles (Raisin City, Calif.) will start on the front row of Tuesday’s 25-lap makeup feature program. The first feature will be 30 laps.

On Tuesday, pits open at 1pm Eastern with grandstands opening at 4pm, the drivers meeting at 4:30pm, engine heat at 5pm and hot laps at 5:30 followed by qualifying and racing. General admission tickets are $35. Reserved tickets are $40. Premium reserved tickets are $45. Child reserved tickets are $18. Pit passes are $45. Advance tickets available at https://dirtcarnationals.com/tickets/.

Live coverage of Tuesday’s USAC event will be streamed at https://flosports.link/usac.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: February 12, 2024 – Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, Florida – Winter Dirt Games XV / DIRTcar Nationals – 1/2-Mile Dirt Track

HONEST ABE ROOFING QUALIFYING: 1. C.J. Leary, 15x, BGE Dougherty-16.173 (New Track Record); 2. Kevin Thomas Jr., 3R, Rock Steady-16.424; 3. Logan Seavey, 57, Abacus-16.504; 4. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-16.532; 5. Mitchel Moles, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-16.562; 6. Chase Stockon, 5s, KO-16.645; 7. Carson Garrett, 15, BGE Dougherty-16.664; 8. Briggs Danner, 39, Hogue-16.705; 9. Timmy Buckwalter, 20, Hummer-16.775; 10. Daison Pursley, 21AZ, Team AZ-16.792; 11. Kyle Cummins, 3p, Petty-16.834; 12. Zach Daum, 5d, Daum-16.838; 13. Alex Bright, 27, Heffner-16.840; 14. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-16.893; 15. Jake Swanson, 2B, 2B Racing-16.956; 16. Jadon Rogers, 17GP, Dutcher-16.991; 17. Tom Harris, 84, Harris-17.112; 18. Joey Amantea, 88J, JPA-17.137; 19. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-17.174; 20. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-17.231; 21. Hunter Maddox, 24m, Maddox-17.297; 22. Brian Ruhlman, 49, Ruhlman-17.336; 23. Matt Westfall, 33m, Marshall-17.397; 24. Tye Mihocko, 5T, Wilson-17.513; 25. Trey Osborne, 5, Baldwin/Fox-17.906; 26. Chase Howard, 13, Howard-18.141; 27. Robert Bell, 71, Bell-18.745.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Alex Bright, 2. Jadon Rogers, 3. C.J. Leary, 4. Brady Bacon, 5. Carson Garrett, 6. Robert Ballou, 7. Brian Ruhlman, 8. Trey Osborne, 9. Daison Pursley. NT

ROD END SUPPLY SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Justin Grant, 2. Kyle Cummins, 3. Kevin Thomas Jr., 4. Briggs Danner, 5. Tom Harris, 6. Mitchel Moles, 7. Matt Westfall, 8. Brandon Mattox, 9. Chase Howard. 2:16.61 (New Track Record)

T.J. FORGED/CAR IQ THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Logan Seavey, 2. Timmy Buckwalter, 3. Jake Swanson, 4. Joey Amantea, 5. Chase Stockon, 6. Zach Daum, 7. Tye Mihocko, 8. Hunter Maddox, 9. Robert Bell. 2:17.52

ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (10 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Daison Pursley, 2. Tye Mihocko, 3. Matt Westfall, 4. Brian Ruhlman, 5. Hunter Maddox, 6. Trey Osborne, 7. Brandon Mattox, 8. Chase Howard, 9. Robert Bell. 3:00.79

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Justin Grant-170, 2-Logan Seavey-159, 3-C.J. Leary-158, 4-Kevin Thomas Jr.-150, 5-Robert Ballou-136, 6-Briggs Danner-124, 7-Jake Swanson-111, 8-Daison Pursley-109, 9-Joey Amantea-104, 10-Alex Bright-104.

OVERALL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Alex Bright-12, 2-Robert Ballou-11, 3-Kyle Cummins-11, 4-Tye Mihocko-10, 5-C.J. Leary-8, 6-Briggs Danner-8, 7-Mitchel Moles-7, 8-Jadon Rogers-7, 9-Matt Westfall-7, 10-Justin Grant-6.

HUGHES RACING / INDIANA MAFIA / FLAMINGO SANDY WINTER DIRT GAMES XV SPRINT CAR PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Justin Grant-16, 2-Tye Mihocko-15, 3-C.J. Leary-14, 4-Alex Bright-14, 5-Logan Seavey-13, 6-Robert Ballou-13, 7-Briggs Danner-13, 8-Kyle Cummins-12, 9-Kevin Thomas Jr.-9, 10-Matt Westfall-9.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACES: February 13, 2024 – Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, Florida – Winter Dirt Games XV / DIRTcar Nationals – 1/2-Mile Dirt Track

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: Timmy Buckwalter (16.994)

Honest Abe Roofing Fast Qualifier: C.J. Leary (16.173)

Simpson Race Products First Heat Winner: Alex Bright

Rod End Supply Second Heat Winner: Justin Grant

T.J. Forged / Car IQ Third Heat Winner: Logan Seavey

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Semi Winner: Daison Pursley

ProSource Hard Work Award: Trey Osborne