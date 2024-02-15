ADVANCE TICKETS NOW AVAILABLE FOR HIGH LIMIT 410 SPRINTS AT GRANDVIEW, TUESDAY, MAY 28

By Bob Miller

BECHTELSVILLE, PA FEBRUARY 14, 2024 . . . . . . . . The NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series will open their thirty-fifth season on Tuesday night, May 28 when Levan Machine & Truck Equipment present the Rich Mar Florist High Limit 410 Sprints at Grandview Speedway. Defending race winner Rico Abreu of St Helena, California thrilled the crowd last year when he wrestled the lead away from NASCAR standout Kyle Larson and held off his late race challenge to win the first event High Limit Sprint Show in the Northeast.

On race night, Tuesday, May 28 gates will open at 4:00 PM at the first turn gate for advance ticket holders and general admission tickets will go on sale at 4:30 PM. Qualifying begins at 7:30 PM. In the event of rain, Wednesday night, May 29 will be the rain date with a starting time of 7:30 PM.

Advance tickets are now available at: www.tickethoss.com. General admission tickets on race night are $40, children 6-11 are $20, children 5 and under will be admitted for free. The Pit Fee is $45 and a license is not required. (Pit tickets are not available on Ticket Hoss).

Rico Abreu is also the defending winner of the 2022 Pennsylvania 410 Sprint event at Grandview so he’ll be looking to make it a hat trick on Tuesday night, May 28 and collect the $20,000 first place prize when the Thunder Series opens its’ 2024 season.

This stand alone single division event will showcase the very best of the countries 410 sprint drivers to include five time World of Outlaw Champion Brad Sweet, Jacob Allen (son of local Hall of Fame Driver Bobby Allen), Brent Marks, Danny Dietrich, Freddie Rahmer, Tyler Courtney, Kasey Kahne, Zeb Wise, Justin Peck, James McFadden, Spencer Bayston, Cory Eliason, Tanner Thorson, Corey Day, Parker-Price Miller and Chris Windom just to name a few. Drivers on the roster that have previous Thunder on the Hill victories include Kyle Larson (4), Rico Abreu (2), Freddie Rahmer (1), Danny Dietrich (1) and Tyler Courtney (1).

Additional local 410 sprint drivers are expected and to sweeten the pot, Pioneer Pole Buildings posted a $2,000 bonus for any Pennsylvania Sprint Driver that takes the High Limit victory at Grandview on Tuesday night, May 28. One of the winningest drivers in sprint car racing is Pennsylvania driver Brent Marks who remains shutout of a visit to the Thunder on the Hill victory lane. That PPB $2,000 bonus will be an added eye catcher to lure the best of Pennsylvania.

The Thunder on the Hill Racing Series continues on Tuesday night, June 11 when Pioneer Pole Buildings present the opening night of the seventeenth annual AMSOIL USAC Non-Wing Sprint Cars Eastern Storm joined by the 358 Modifieds. The USAC traveling tour of non-wing sprints will go 40 laps in the Jesse Hockett Classic paying $6,000 to the winner. For the 358 Modifieds, they will run a series of qualifying events leading up to their 30 lap feature that will pay $3,000 to the winner. For a first time Thunder Winner, Pioneer Pole Buildings will offer a $2,000 bonus making it a $5,000 payday for a first time winner and, for just 30 laps. Gates open at 5 PM with race time set for 7:30 PM.

Race three of the Thunder Series is set for Tuesday night, July 2 when HVAC Partners for Success presents the 34th Annual Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Speed Week event joined by the 358 Modifieds.

The 410 Sprints will chase a $10,000 to win payday in the 35 lap Hodnett Cup, a race honoring sprint car great Greg Hodnett. The 358 Modifieds will be on this program as well, taking part in heat race qualifying leading up to a $3,000 to win, 30 lap main event. Once again, Pioneer Pole Buildings will offer a $2,000 bonus to any first time Thunder Modified feature winner. Gates open at 5 PM with race time set for 7:30 PM.

NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series 2024

Tuesday, May 28 7:30 PM (rain date: Wednesday, May 29 7:30 PM)

Levan Machine & Truck Equipment present:

The Rich Mar Florist

High Limits 410 Sprints 40 laps

$20,000 To Win Plus $2,000 PPB Bonus to any PA driver that wins

Advance tickets on sale NOW at www.TicketHoss.com

Tuesday, June 11 7:30 PM

Pioneer Pole Buildings Night

17th Annual Eastern Storm USAC Non-Wing National Tour

The Jesse Hockett Classic 40 laps $6,000 to Win!

Plus 358 Modifieds* PPB $2,000 first time Modified Winners Bonus

Tuesday, July 2 7:30 PM

HVAC Distributors Partners for Success Night

Red Robin PA 410 Sprint Speed Week

The Hodnett Cup $10,000 to win 35 laps

Plus 358 Modifieds* PPB $2,000 first time Modified Winners Bonus

*NASCAR points

Grandview Speedway Contact Information Track Phone: 610-754-7688

GPS USERS: 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505

Located less than a mile off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown, PA

Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Phone: 443-513-4456

Series Website: http://www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com

Track Website: http://www.grandviewspeedway.com

Twitter/Instagram: @TOTHRACING

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/thunderonthehill

THUNDER ON THE HILL 2024 SPONSORS

NAPA Auto Parts and NAPA Auto Care Centers are returning for their 32nd year as proud sponsors of the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series. NAPA Auto Parts Stores and Auto Care Centers are proud to be associated with Bob Miller, the Rogers Family and the Thunder on the Hill Series at Grandview Speedway. We realize the local race tracks are the heart of racing in the community and we are thrilled to be a small part of it.

NAPA Auto Store locations which support the Thunder Series include:

Ambler Kutztown Reading

Collegeville Auto Parts Lansdale Southampton

Downingtown Norristown Strafford

Gilbertsville Auto Body Pottstown Auto Parts Telford Auto Body

Glenside Pennsburg Auto Parts

Frazer Phoenixville Auto Parts

Horsham Quakertown

Rich Mar Florists are proud to be your award-winning in-person and online floral gifting company that makes sending as enjoyable as receiving. Rich Mar has always been a family business with the intent of giving back to the community that has us who they are today. We have created a seamless shopping experience to help you make anyone’s day better…in the Lehigh Valley and beyond.

Rich Mar Florist Owner Jonathan Morrissey commented, “It is great to bring Kyle Larson and the High Limit Series back to our area once again. My family and I are excited to see Kyle in Rich Mar Racing colors and hope to be celebrating an Indy 500 win and a win at Grandview all in the same week. I know fans packed the house last year and we look forward to seeing a full grandstand again this year in May. Our brand gets to do so many amazing events in athletics and motorsports but it always means more when its right in our backyard and we can showcase our brand to the local area. Kyle is one of the main reasons Rich Mar Racing has been so successful and has been able to sponsor great names in NASCAR and Indy Car, bring us another win Kyle.” Rich Mar Florists is located in Allentown, PA and services the Lehigh Valley and beyond. Visit: https://richmarflorist.com Call: 610-437-5588

Levan Machine & Truck Equipment is a full-service CNC machine shop and work truck upfitter located just outside Reading, PA. Check out our full line of truck bodies, truck, van and trailer equipment and learn more about our machining, welding and driveline capabilities at and trailer equipment, including snowplows, and salt spreaders. Or, to learn about our capabilities, at: www.levanmachine.com. Call: 610-944-7455

Pioneer Pole Buildings is the premier builder of post frame buildings in PA, NJ, DE, MD, WV, VA and NY. Founded in 1998, Pioneer Pole Buildings has established a solid reputation for providing customers with top-quality buildings at very affordable prices. They also place a high priority on creating a superior building experience for our customers, BEFORE …DURING …and AFTER construction.

Visit: www.pioneerpolebuildings.com, Call 1-888-448-2505

Pioneer Metal Roofing: Upgrade to the future of roofing with Pioneer Metal Roofing! Our sleek and durable metal roofs not only enhance your home’s curb appeal but also provides unmatched protection against the elements! Call 888-448-2505 now to get a free estimate! Don’t settle for ordinary- elevate your roof, elevate your home with Pioneer Metal Roofing! Visit us at P M R ROOF dot com for more information!

Penn Star: Transform your home into a timeless masterpiece with Penn Star Stone Veneer and Concrete Supply’s exquisite stone veneer! Elevate your home’s style and make a lasting impression. Our high quality stone veneer is not only an upgrade- it is a statement! Call 888-448-2505 today and let us bring the beauty of nature to your doorstep!

F&L Doors: Open the door to a new level of convenience and style with F&L Doors! Our overhead garage doors redefine security and elegance for your home. Imagine seamless access with a touch of a button and a design that compliments your property. Ready for an upgrade? Call us at 800-344-DOOR or visit us online and F and L Doors dot com.

Ondeck Concrete: Build your dreams on a solid foundation with Ondeck Concrete’s premium concrete solutions! We craft excellence in every pour. Elevate your property’s resilience and aesthetic appeal. Call 888-448-2505 to discuss your project with our concrete experts. Choose Ondeck Concrete for concrete that stands the test of time!

Alpine Building Supply: Revolutionize your construction projects with Alpine Building Supply! Your one stop shop destination for premium building materials! From study lumber to top notch tools- we’ve got everything you need under one roof. Quality meets convenience at Alpine! Visit us at 696 S Route 183 in Schuylkill Haven or call us at 570-739-0076! Build smarter, build stronger with Alpine Building Supply!

Ark Rentals: Empower your projects without breaking the bank! Ark Rentals is your go-to destination for top-notch equipment rentals. Whether it is construction, landscaping, DIY or party rentals, we’ve got what you need to get the job done! Call us at 570-366-1071 or visit us online at ark rentals dot com.

Family of Companies: “Unleash the power of a comprehensive solution with Pioneer Pole Buildings and our Family of Companies! From buildings to metal roofing, to building materials to equipment rentals, to overhead doors to stone veneer and concrete, we are your all in one family of experts! Discover the difference a united approach can make! Call 888-448-2505 or visit us online at P P B 1 dot com to connect with us. Your vision, our family’s expertise- let’s build together!”

HVAC Distributors is a full-service wholesale distributor and manufacturers representative of residential and light commercial heating and air-conditioning equipment and accessories. We serve the residential new construction, residential replacement and light commercial segments of the HVAC industry in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Northern Virginia and Western New York. HVAC Partners for Success may be reached at: www.hvacdist.com, Call: 1-800-228-4822

GT Radiator Repair was founded in 1980 by George Turner, Sr., his wife, Edna, and their two sons, George Jr and Harry. The family operated their own trucking business and realized the need for reliable, dependable, and knowledgeable radiator repair service for their trucking fleet. As a result, they purchased the necessary equipment and became trained in the repair of car, truck, and heavy equipment radiators. For over 40 years, GT Radiator Repair has been located at 161 South Main Street in Ambler, Pennsylvania.