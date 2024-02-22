2025 Chili Bowl Ticket Orders Begin March 6, 2024!

By Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (February 21, 2024) Barely done with one, and time to get ready for the next as all ticket orders for the 39th annual Chili Bowl Nationals powered by NOS Energy Drink will begin on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

Starting at 9:00 A.M. (CT), renewal and new orders will begin. Seats will be sold in six, five, and four-day packages. Four-day tickets are $245, five-day tickets are $305, and tickets for the full event are $365, plus tax (8.517%) and shipping, which has been updated for the 2025 event. One to ten sets of tickets will be $10, 11 to 20 sets of tickets will be $12, with 21 sets or more being $15 to ship.

Domestic orders not held in Will Call will be sent via USPS Certified Mail. This is done after the Knoxville Nationals in August. Each order sent will require a signature upon arrival. All international orders will be kept in Will Call.

The offices of the Chili Bowl Nationals are open Monday-Friday from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (CT). Again, all new orders, as well as renewals, begin at the same time. Current ticket holders will be sent a renewal form. Those can be returned to 1141 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112, or faxed to (918) 836-5517. Tickets can be purchased with Visa. MasterCard, Cash, Check, or Money Order. Orders will not be taken via email or social media.

All current ticket holders have until Wednesday, April 10, 2024, to renew their seats. The Chili Bowl Nationals does not automatically renew tickets.

All orders are processed by hand. All renewals are processed first, then changes are made to those accounts, and then new orders are done in the order they were received until all tickets are sold. New orders are done in the order they are received, starting with six-day orders, then five-day, then four-day.

If a Reserved Seat ticket cannot be obtained, Pit Passes will be on sale at the event and never sell out. The Pit Pass doubles as a General Admission pass and allows fans access to the back straightaway on a first-come, first-served basis. Pit Passes are not sold in advance.

The Chili Bowl Nationals does not sell tickets or Pit Passes online.

The 39th annual Chili Bowl Nationals takes place January 13-18, 2025, under the giant roof of the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Okla. Fans unable to attend the Chili Bowl Nationals can watch every lap live at http://www.floracing.com.

For continued updates on the Chili Bowl Nationals, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Chili Bowl Nationals can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com.

Quick Notes:

What: 39th annual Chili Bowl Nationals

When: January 13-18, 2025

Where: SageNet Center (Tulsa, Okla.)

Address: 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Ticket Information:

All Orders Begin: March 6, 2024

Deadline To Order: April 10, 2024

Four-Day: $245

Five-Day: $305

Six-Day: $356

Tax Rate: 8.517%

Shipping: $10 (1-10 sets); $12 (11-20 sets); $15 (21 sets or more)

Orders are not accepted via Email or Social Media

Ticket Office Info:

Open: Monday-Friday (9:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. CT)

Address: 1141 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112

Phone: (918) 838-3777

Fax: (918) 836-5517

Chili Bowl Online:

Website: http://www.chilibowl.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/chilibowlnationals

Twitter: (@cbnationals)

Official Hashtag: #ChiliBowl2025

Instagram: cbnationals

Chili Bowl Nationals Champions:

Year – Driver (Owner)

2024 – Logan Seavey (Kevin & Jordan Swindell/Curb/Bertrand)

2023 – Logan Seavey (Kevin & Jordan Swindell/Curb/Bertrand)

2022 – Tanner Thorson (Andy Reinbold)

2021 – Kyle Larson (Kyle Larson Openwheel)

2020 – Kyle Larson (Kyle Larson Openwheel, LLC-Mike Larson)

2019 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2018 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2017 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2016 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2015 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2014 – Bryan Clauson (Joe Dooling/Rusty Kunz/Curb Records)

2013 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2012 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2011 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2010 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2009 – Sammy Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2008 – Damion Gardner (Jason Leffler)

2007 – Tony Stewart (Tony Stewart Motorsports)

2006 – Tim McCreadie (Steve Smith)

2005 – Tracy Hines (Wilke – Pak)

2004 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

2003 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

2002 – Tony Stewart (Keith Kunz)

2001 – Jay Drake (Keith Kunz)

2000 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

1999 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

1998 – Sammy Swindell (Pete Willoughby)

1997 – Billy Boat (John Lawson)

1996 – Sammy Swindell (Rusty Kunz / Jay McKinnie)

1995 – Donnie Beechler (Zarounian Motorsports)

1994 – Andy Hillenburg (Keith Kunz / Rusty Kunz)

1993 – Dave Blaney (Ralph Potter)

1992 – Sammy Swindell (Dave Ellis)

1991 – Lealand McSpadden (Andy Bondio)

1990 – John Heydenreich (Tony Finley)

1989 – Sammy Swindell (Jack Runyon)

1988 – Scott Hatton (Jerry Hatton)

1987 – Rich Vogler (Bob Lowe)

O’Reilly Auto Parts Race of Champions: Logan Seavey (2024), Spencer Bayston (2023), Justin Grant (2022), Christopher Bell (2021 and 2020), Tanner Thorson (2019 and 2016), Chad Boat (2018), Kyle Larson (2017 and 2014), Sammy Swindell (2015, 2012, 2011, 2009), Kevin Swindell (2013), Brad Loyet (2010)

Trade Show: A long-standing tradition at the Chili Bowl, the Trade Show, which is open to the public each day (Monday through Saturday), is free of charge. All variety of racing products, apparel, and more is available with well over 100 vendors. The Trade Show still has space available. Anyone looking to be a part of the Trade Show can contact the Chili Bowl office at 918-838-3777. The Trade Show covers approximately 20,000 square feet.