Jacob Allen Nets $20,000 with High Limit in Exciting “Deuces Wild Duel” at Golden Isles Speedway

By Brian Walker

WAYNESVILLE, GA – February 24, 2024 – It doesn’t matter if you’re a Sprint Car fan, Late Model fan, or NASCAR fan, you had to enjoy Saturday’s High Limit Racing A-Main at Golden Isles Speedway.

In a non-stop 25-lapper that took 6 minutes and 37 seconds, Jacob Allen outran Tyler Courtney and Justin Peck after multiple lead changes through lap traffic to score a $20,000 payday in the Deuces Wild finale.

Starting from the pole and chasing his third-straight High Limit Racing win, many considered “Sunshine” Tyler Courtney to be the heavy favorite when the lineup dropped, but the dynamic quickly changed when the green flag flew as third-starting Allen and second-starting Peck both drove by him on Lap 1.

What ensued was a 25-lap game of cat and mouse as the trio of High Limit full-timers chases each other through traffic all while battling a technical 4/10-mile surface at Golden Isles Speedway.

Officially, Allen led the opening 10 laps with Peck controlling laps 11-19, and Allen getting back by him to lead laps 20-25 as the Shark Racing pilot and son of National Sprint Car Hall of Famer, Bobby Allen, earned his first-career High Limit Racing victory to the tune of a cool $20,000. Fans at the track and at-home watching on FloRacing rejoiced as any Allen win is always a popular one.

Tyler Courtney’s hat trick fell one spot short as the Clauson-Marshall Racing, NOS Energy Drink #7BC finished P2 at the checkered flag for an $8,000 runner-up. He’ll enjoy the month-off in March with an 18-point lead in the High Limit Racing championship.

After a rough go in the season-opening show at East Bay Raceway Park, Justin Peck recovered nicely with back-to-back podium finishes at Golden Isles Speedway. The Buch Motorsports #13 finished P3 both nights and has now found his way into the top-10 of the point standings.

Rico Abreu earned his season-best finish with a P4 result for the #24, while Spencer Bayston made it four-for-four top-10 runs and back-to-back top-five finishes for the CJB Motorsports #5.

THE ALL-IN NOTEBOOK (2/24/24)

Golden Isles Speedway (Waynesville, GA)

By virtue of a podium finish in Thursday’s preliminary A-Main, Tyler Courtney (1st), Brent Marks (2nd), and Justin Peck (3rd) were already locked-in to Saturday’s Heat Races and forewent Qualifying. Marks was fastest in Dirt Draft Hot Laps at 13.152 seconds.

Spencer Bayston, of Lebanon, IN, earned the Capitol Renegade QuickTime Award. He circled the Golden Isles 4/10-mile in 13.025 seconds aboard his CJB Motorsports, TrueTimber #5. Bayston backed that up by fending off Brad Sweet to win TJ Forged Heat One. Fellow Indiana native, Parker Price-Miller of Kokomo, IN, followed him by taking DMI Heat Two over Rico Abreu. Jacob Allen rallied from behind to beat Anthony Macri in the third and final BR Motorsports Heat Three. After drawing the ace in the redraw, Tyler Courtney won his second-straight FK Rod Ends Dash to earn the pole position.

Capitol Custom Trailers QuickTime – Spencer Bayston (13.035)

TJ Forged Heat One Winner – Spencer Bayston

DMI Heat Two Winner – Parker Price-Miller

BR Motorsports Heat Three Winner – Jacob Allen

FK Rod Ends Dash Winner – Tyler Courtney

Winers Performance B-Main Winner – Cole Macedo

Jake’s Golf Carts Fastest Lap Award – Justin Peck (14.414)

Hard Charger – Cory Eliason +5 (24th-to-19th)

Lap Leaders – Allen 1-10; Peck 11-19; Allen 20-25

A Feature Results (25 Laps): 1. 1A-Jacob Allen[2]; 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[1]; 3. 13-Justin Peck[4]; 4. 24-Rico Abreu[8]; 5. 5-Spencer Bayston[3]; 6. 49-Brad Sweet[7]; 7. 19-Brent Marks[5]; 8. 57-Kyle Larson[12]; 9. 9P-Parker Price Miller[6]; 10. 39M-Anthony Macri[9]; 11. 26-Zeb Wise[11]; 12. 9-Kasey Kahne[10]; 13. 14-Corey Day[15]; 14. 83-Dominic Scelzi[13]; 15. 55-Chris Windom[18]; 16. 88-Tanner Thorson[17]; 17. 47-Eric Riggins Jr[14]; 18. 28F-Davie Franek[20]; 19. 8-Cory Eliason[24]; 20. 5T-Ryan Timms[16]; 21. 1-Brenham Crouch[21]; 22. 17-Dylan Norris[23]; 23. 16T-Cole Macedo[19]; 24. 28M-Conner Morrell[22]

NEW Championship Standings (After 4/59 Races): 1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney (273 PTS); 2. 49-Brad Sweet (-18 PTS); 3. 19-Brent Marks (-22 PTS); 4. 5-Spencer Bayston (-37 PTS); 5. 14-Corey Day (-44 PTS); 6. 9P-Parker Price-Miller (-47 PTS); 7. 24-Rico Abreu (-51 PTS); 8. 57-Kyle Larson (-57 PTS); 9. 1A-Jacob Allen (-57 PTS); 10. 13-Justin Peck (-63 PTS).

Winters Performance B Feature (10 Laps): 1. 16T-Cole Macedo[1]; 2. 28F-Davie Franek[3]; 3. 1-Brenham Crouch[4]; 4. 28M-Conner Morrell[2]; 5. 17-Dylan Norris[6]; 6. 8-Cory Eliason[5]; 7. 4-Danny Smith[8]; 8. 16TH-Kevin Newton[7]

FK Rod Ends Dash (7 Laps): 1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[1]; 2. 1A-Jacob Allen[2]; 3. 5-Spencer Bayston[4]; 4. 13-Justin Peck[3]; 5. 19-Brent Marks[6]; 6. 9P-Parker Price Miller[5]

TJ Forged Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 5-Spencer Bayston[1]; 2. 49-Brad Sweet[2]; 3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[4]; 4. 26-Zeb Wise[3]; 5. 47-Eric Riggins Jr[5]; 6. 5T-Ryan Timms[8]; 7. 16T-Cole Macedo[6]; 8. 8-Cory Eliason[7]; 9. 16TH-Kevin Newton[9]

DMI Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 9P-Parker Price Miller[1]; 2. 24-Rico Abreu[2]; 3. 19-Brent Marks[4]; 4. 57-Kyle Larson[3]; 5. 14-Corey Day[5]; 6. 88-Tanner Thorson[7]; 7. 28F-Davie Franek[8]; 8. 28M-Conner Morrell[6]; 9. 4-Danny Smith[9]

BR Motorsports Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 1A-Jacob Allen[3]; 2. 39M-Anthony Macri[1]; 3. 9-Kasey Kahne[2]; 4. 83-Dominic Scelzi[5]; 5. 13-Justin Peck[4]; 6. 55-Chris Windom[7]; 7. 1-Brenham Crouch[6]; 8. 17-Dylan Norris[8]

Capital Custom Trailers Qualifying: 1. 5-Spencer Bayston, 00:13.025[10]; 2. 9P-Parker Price Miller, 00:13.038[2]; 3. 39M-Anthony Macri, 00:13.055[19]; 4. 49-Brad Sweet, 00:13.058[11]; 5. 24-Rico Abreu, 00:13.103[22]; 6. 9-Kasey Kahne, 00:13.134[17]; 7. 26-Zeb Wise, 00:13.143[16]; 8. 57-Kyle Larson, 00:13.177[23]; 9. 1A-Jacob Allen, 00:13.182[8]; 10. 47-Eric Riggins Jr, 00:13.222[12]; 11. 14-Corey Day, 00:13.254[13]; 12. 83-Dominic Scelzi, 00:13.256[4]; 13. 16T-Cole Macedo, 00:13.264[6]; 14. 28M-Conner Morrell, 00:13.302[18]; 15. 1-Brenham Crouch, 00:13.304[21]; 16. 8-Cory Eliason, 00:13.317[1]; 17. 88-Tanner Thorson, 00:13.369[20]; 18. 55-Chris Windom, 00:13.413[3]; 19. 5T-Ryan Timms, 00:13.437[5]; 20. 28F-Davie Franek, 00:13.495[7]; 21. 17-Dylan Norris, 00:13.529[14]; 22. 16TH-Kevin Newton, 00:13.611[9]; 23. 4-Danny Smith, 00:14.018[15]

UP NEXT: High Limit Racing will enjoy some time off with no events scheduled until Tuesday, April 9 at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, AR – which serves as the official kickoff to the 10-race Midweek Money Series, offering a $20,000-to-win, $1,500-to-start purse at the track they call “The Ditch.”