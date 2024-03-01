World Racing Group Acquires the American Sprint Car Series

From Nick Graziano

CONCORD, NC (March 1, 2024) – World Racing Group has finalized the acquisition of the American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) from series founder Emmett Hahn. This is the latest in World Racing Group’s continued efforts and investment to help grow and strengthen Sprint Car racing.

With a goal to protect the future of the sport for drivers and tracks alike, especially for regional events and tracks, the premier 360 Sprint Car series, and its regions, are now under the same roof as series like the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series, Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota and Super DIRTcar Series.

“The ASCS is vitally important to Sprint Car racing, creating opportunities for tracks to have a big show while giving drivers a chance to compete and develop in regional and national events,” World Racing Group CEO Brian Carter said. “Emmett and his family have created something special, and we all agree how important it is to ensure the success of the ASCS in the larger scope of the sport. At World Racing Group, we have built the infrastructure needed to be in the unique position take on the ASCS as it exists and work with its tracks and competitors to solidify its future.”

The ASCS was founded in 1992 by Hahn with the same mission World Racing Group has today: promoting and growing the sport of Sprint Car racing at all levels for drivers and teams, as well as the tracks and communities they are part of.

“I have known Brian and his World Racing Group team for many years, and I know this is the right fit to take what we’ve built over the past 30-plus years and move it forward in conjunction with the tracks and drivers. They have been the backbone of our national series and regional tours, and I know that World Racing Group is the right home for the ASCS,” said Hahn, a member of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame. “The ASCS is in great hands for the next several generations of promoters and drivers.”

The first official season was a combination of regional races in 1992. Garry Lee Maier, of Dodge City, KS was the inaugural champion. Then, the series went national in 1993 with I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, AR hosting the first event — won by Mike Ward, of Memphis, TN. John Hunt, of Tulsa, OK, won the Series’ first national championship.

Regional racing is still an important element of ASCS with currently 12 regions, covering 14 states – spanning from Montana to Alabama. Under World Racing Group, those regions will continue to provide opportunities for their tracks and local stars to flourish.

More than 1,300 drivers have competed with ASCS since its inception, including national stars like Jason Johnson, Daryn Pittman, Jason Sides, Tim Crawley, Shane Stewart, Aaron Reutzel, Wayne Johnson, Sam Hafertepe Jr., and Blake Hahn.

The Series continues to be a breeding ground for the next biggest names in Sprint Car racing, such as Jason Martin, of Liberal, KS, who went from ASCS Rookie of the Year in 2022 to Series champion last year.

A more than 40-race tour across 10 states will make up ASCS’ 2024 national championship season. Of those includes the prestigious $20,000-to-win 360 Knoxville Nationals at Knoxville Raceway, Aug. 1-3.

The 2024 ASCS national championship season will commence at RPM Speedway, March 15-16, marking the Series’ inaugural event under the World Racing Group banner.

To watch every national American Sprint Car Series race live, visit DIRTVision.com or download the DIRTVision App.