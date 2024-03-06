Three-Day FENDT Jackson Nationals Tickets and Camping Spots On Sale Via Jackson Motorplex Website

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (March 5, 2023) – One of the premier World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series events of the season is less than six months away.

Jackson Motorplex hosts the 46 th edition of the FENDT Jackson Nationals Aug. 15-17. The three-day spectacle showcases two sprint car divisions each night, culminating with a $25,000-to-win, $2,000-to-start World of Outlaws main event.

The opening night of the tripleheader features the Midwest Sprint Touring Series along with the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Heser Auto & Detailing. The Midwest Sprint Touring Series feature winner will earn $3,000.

The World of Outlaws stars invade the dirt track the following two nights. The Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Cars presented by Heser Auto & Detailing will have a $2,500-to-win feature as the support class on Aug. 16 and the Midwest Sprint Touring Series showcases a $5,000-to-win main event as the support class on Aug. 17.

Three-day event tickets as well as camping sites are currently available for purchase online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

