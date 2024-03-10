The new Stockton Dirt Track launches with massive NARC/SCCT double header April 6th

By Gary Thomas

Stockton, CA…

The competition is expected to be stout with both the NARC 410 Sprint Car Series and the Sprint Car Challenge Tour making up the race day card.

“Fans and teams have asked for a smaller configuration, so we have gone to work in the off-season to make that a reality,” said Stockton Dirt Track Promoter Tony Noceti. “Hopefully the new track will make the racing closer and more exciting, which is what we all want. We are going to launch it in a big way with the NARC 410s and SCCT 360s on April 6th. If you haven’t been to the Stockton Dirt Track before, we would love to have you here for the Asparagus Cup.”

𝗘𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲𝘀

Pit gate: Noon

Front gate: 4pm

Pit meeting: 4pm

Wheel packing: 4:30pm (Hot laps, Qualifying and Racing to follow)

Pre-sale tickets can be purchased online by visiting https://bit.ly/3PfzphN

Mufflers are required at the event.

The Stockton Dirt Track is located on the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton, California. The physical address is 1658 S Airport Way, Stockton, CA 95206. For information on the speedway visit www.stocktondirttrack.com