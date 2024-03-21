“Official Tractor of High Limit Racing” Invests in the Future of the National Sprint Car Series

By Brian Walker

Mooresville, N.C. (March 21, 2024) – When High Limit Racing resumes competition next month, the series will be doing so with a rebranded look and name. Kubota Tractor Corporation has joined the series as the title sponsor in a multi-year partnership that will see the iconic orange equipment brand grow with the burgeoning sprint car series.

“Kubota equipment can be found in rural communities and race tracks around the country where a commitment to hard work is driven by a passion for getting the job done right,” said Christoph Nathan, Kubota Executive Director, Product Support. “That’s why we’re proud to sponsor High Limit Racing and put our brand in action to bring high-quality racing to fans everywhere, including the communities where our dealers and customers live and work.”

Kubota will be featured at-track with on-site branding and select activation initiatives throughout the season. The national tractor brand will also be featured extensively through livestream integrations and advertising on FloRacing, Kubota High Limit Racing’s exclusive live streaming partner. All Kubota integrations, including new series merchandise, will begin when the series resumes action in April.

One Kubota High Limit Racing “family” member will be honored with the Kubota Genuine Parts Spirit Award and gifted $5,000 at the series championship banquet on October 13. The honoree will be chosen by a peer vote as the most genuine, optimistic, inspiring and authentic.

“I’m thrilled to have Kubota come on board as the title partner of High Limit Racing,” said Kyle Larson, NASCAR Champion and co-owner of High Limit Racing. “When Brad (Sweet), the team and I started this series, one of our goals was to find the right partner that shared the same values of building a brand. I believe we absolutely achieved that goal with Kubota.”

“Successful partnerships in this sport are driven by authenticity and a true connection with the fan base,” said Sweet, five-time World of Outlaws champion and co-owner of High Limit Racing. “Kubota is a brand that our fans are familiar with and respect. Kubota is a brand that recognizes hard work, grit and getting the job done – all things that we are doing at High Limit Racing. We’re proud to showcase them, their logo and to grow with them for years to come.”

The Kubota High Limit Racing partnership is part of a multi-tiered advertising and promotional collaboration between Kubota Tractor Corporation and FloSports that also includes advertising on the platform and presenting sponsorship of the Castrol FloRacing Night in America series.

“The FloSports team is excited to bring on Kubota as our partner and title sponsor of High Limit Racing,” said Mark Floreani, FloSports CEO. “Kubota continues to show its commitment to motorsports and the racing community at large and this sponsorship will elevate our coverage of the series all season long.”

The re-branded Kubota High Limit Racing series returns to action on Tuesday, April 9 for the first race of the Midweek Money Series at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark. The race is the first of a seven-races in 12 nights stretch from Arkansas into Texas and concluding in Oklahoma on April 20. Tickets for the upcoming April swing can be purchased at www.highlimitracing.com.

Every lap of every race will continue to be broadcasted live on FloRacing, the official streaming partner of Kubota High Limit Racing. To subscribe to FloRacing, click here.

Following four completed race nights of the 59-race 2024 schedule, Tyler “Sunshine” Courtney is the championship points leader by 18 points over Sweet. Courtney has earned two victories, while Larson and Pennsylvania’s Jacob Allen have each earned one.

About Kubota Tractor Corporation

Kubota Tractor Corporation, Grapevine, Texas, is the U.S. marketer and distributor of Kubota-engineered and manufactured machinery and equipment, including a complete line of tractors of up to 200 Gross hp, performance- matched implements, compact construction equipment, consumer lawn and garden equipment, hay tools, commercial turf products and utility vehicles. For product literature or dealer locations, contact: Kubota Tractor Corporation, 1000 Kubota Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051, (888) 4-KUBOTA [(888) 458-2682], Ext. 900, or visit KubotaUSA.com.

About High Limit Racing

Founded by NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and five-time World of Outlaws series champion Brad Sweet, High Limit Racing is a premier sprint car series in the United States. High Limit Racing’s mission is to improve the sprint car ecosystem and create growth opportunities for drivers, teams, and tracks, all while providing highly entertaining, time efficient events. High Limit Racing events will be streamed on FloRacing. For more information, visit highlimitracing.com.

About FloSports

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events across 25+ vertical sport categories in the US and abroad. FloSports’ vision is to give underserved sports the love they deserve. With a growing library of more than 300,000 hours of premium content including news, expert commentary, films, documentaries and more, FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming. Finally, your sport has a home. For more information, please visit: flosports.tv.