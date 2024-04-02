Joel Myers Jr Continues Reign as King of Cromwell

PETERSEN MEDIA

Heading back to New Zealand to take part in their Speedweek, Joel Myers Jr got off to a great start as he retained his crown and won the King of the Cromwell event for the second year in a row.

“It was fun to get back down to New Zealand and show off some new livery with the 1NZ,” Joel Myers Jr said. “Running locally at Cromwell, we were fast all weekend and I am excited to hold the title ‘King of Cromwell’ for another year.”

Friday night marked the Easter Champs event which saw Myers Jr take part in three heat races, as points were used to set the lineup for the feature event. Getting relegated two spots after the completion of his final heat race, Myers Jr was tied in points with Jamie Duff.

Due to time constraints, the feature was unable to be ran and the night ended with the duo tied in the points, as they turned their attention to Sunday’s event.

Returning to the speedway on Sunday for the King of Cromwell event, Joel Myers Jr continued to run well at the facility as he raced to a win in his first heat race before tallying a second place run in his second heat race.

After sitting tied in the points during Friday’s event, Sunday’s feature saw Duff and Myers Jr put on a show as they battled hard at the front of the field for the feature event win.

Waging war on each other as they chased after the Cromwell crown, in the end it was Myers Jr picking up the win and successfully defending his 2023 win.

“Sunday night went great,” Myers Jr added. “It is great to have success for the Anderson family, and I am hoping we can run well at the Grand Prix this weekend before I head back home to start my 2024 season.”

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts- 10, Wins-6, Top-5’s- 7, Top-10’s-7

ON TAP: Myers Jr will be back at Ruapuna Speedway this Friday and Saturday for the NZ Grand Prix before he caps his NZ swing off on Sunday at Ellesmere Speedway.

