Justin Sanders records clean sweep to open SCCT season in Stockton

By Gary Thomas

Stockton, CA…Aromas driver Justin Sanders put together a perfect outing to snag the Sprint Car Challenge Tour season opener on Saturday at the Stockton Dirt Track’s Asparagus Cup.

Piloting the Dale Miller Septic No. 4sa Sanders earned the Sierra Foothills Wine Services Fast Time Award, won his heat race, captured the High Sierra Industries Dash, and raced to victory in the 30-lap SCCT finale.

“It feels good to get another win here at Stockton for Dale Miller and to be the first winner on the new track is special as well,” Sanders commented following the race. “I have to thank everybody that supports this 4sa car and hopefully we can go to victory lane a lot this season.”

Once in front after the opening circuit Sanders had his way with things during the main event, working lapped traffic like a magician at times. Several slowdowns plagued the contest, but the reigning winner of the Dirt Cup was calm, cool and collected in the lead.

Fremont’s Shane Golobic found speed late and moved into the second spot with just a couple of laps left. Sanders had already pulled away however and took the checkered flag for his ninth career triumph with the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour, tying Dominic Scelzi for second all-time.

Golobic crossed the stripe in second, followed by Lincoln’s Tanner Carrick, Oakley’s Dylan Bloomfield and Oregon racer Tyler Thompson. The remainder of the top-10 was filled out by Chase Johnson, Austin Wood, Colby Copeland, Pit Stop USA Hard Charger Dustin Freitas and Mariah Ede.

The night’s Bmain was picked off by Isaiah Vasquez, while the Dash as noted went to Justin Sanders. Heat race wins went to Sanders, Bloomfield, Thompson and Colby Johnson. Sanders set the standard in qualifying with a lap of 14.225.

The Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour returns to action on Saturday April 20th at the Merced Speedway.

Results

Sprint Car Challenge Tour – Asparagus Cup

Stockton Dirt Track

April 6, 2024

SCCT 360 Sprints – 33 Entries

A Feature

1. 4SA-Justin Sanders[1]; 2. 17W-Shane Golobic[9]; 3. 83T-Tanner Carrick[2]; 4. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[4]; 5. 35M-Tyler Thompson[6]; 6. 28-Chase Johnson[15]; 7. 2A-Austin Wood[17]; 8. 5V-Colby Copeland[12]; 9. 9-Dustin Freitas[20]; 10. 14-Mariah Ede[13]; 11. X1-Michael Faccinto[14]; 12. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez[21]; 13. 61-Travis Labat[24]; 14. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte[18]; 15. 88N-DJ Netto[3]; 16. 10-Dominic Gorden[8]; 17. 94-Corbin Rueschenberg[22]; 18. 8JR-Brian McGahan Jr[23]; 19. 7C-Kaleb Montgomery[19]; 20. 38-Colby Johnson[5]; 21. 75-Tony Gomes[7]; 22. 7H-Jake Haulot[10]; 23. 5R-Ryan Rocha[11]; 24. 2-Brooklyn Holland[16]

B Feature

1. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez[1]; 2. 94-Corbin Rueschenberg[2]; 3. 8JR-Brian McGahan Jr[12]; 4. 61-Travis Labat[5]; 5. 87P-Jacob Tuttle[8]; 6. 14W-Jodie Robinson[11]; 7. 92-Andy Forsberg[3]; 8. 11S-Steel Powell[6]; 9. 25S-Seth Standley[4]; 10. 222-Wyatt VanLare[7]; 11. 7DJ-Dryver Dothage[13]; 12. 77-Brayden Williams[9]; 13. (DNS) 52-David Lindt Jr

Dash

1. 4SA-Justin Sanders[1]; 2. 83T-Tanner Carrick[5]; 3. 88N-DJ Netto[4]; 4. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[3]; 5. 38-Colby Johnson[2]; 6. 35M-Tyler Thompson[6]; 7. 75-Tony Gomes[7]; 8. 10-Dominic Gorden[8]

Heat 1

1. 4SA-Justin Sanders[4]; 2. 75-Tony Gomes[2]; 3. 17W-Shane Golobic[6]; 4. 14-Mariah Ede[1]; 5. 2A-Austin Wood[3]; 6. 94-Corbin Rueschenberg[5]; 7. 61-Travis Labat[7]; 8. 77-Brayden Williams[9]; 9. 7DJ-Dryver Dothage[8]

Heat 2

1. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[1]; 2. 83T-Tanner Carrick[4]; 3. 5R-Ryan Rocha[2]; 4. 28-Chase Johnson[3]; 5. 7C-Kaleb Montgomery[6]; 6. 92-Andy Forsberg[5]; 7. 222-Wyatt VanLare[8]; 8. 14W-Jodie Robinson[7]

Heat 3

1. 35M-Tyler Thompson[2]; 2. 88N-DJ Netto[4]; 3. 7H-Jake Haulot[1]; 4. X1-Michael Faccinto[3]; 5. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte[6]; 6. 25S-Seth Standley[7]; 7. 87P-Jacob Tuttle[8]; 8. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez[5]

Heat 4

1. 38-Colby Johnson[2]; 2. 10-Dominic Gorden[4]; 3. 5V-Colby Copeland[5]; 4. 2-Brooklyn Holland[1]; 5. 9-Dustin Freitas[3]; 6. 11S-Steel Powell[8]; 7. 52-David Lindt Jr[7]; 8. (DNF) 8JR-Brian McGahan Jr[6]

Qualifying A

1. 4SA-Justin Sanders, 00:14.225[12]; 2. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 00:14.415[17]; 3. 14-Mariah Ede, 00:14.513[2]; 4. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield, 00:14.521[7]; 5. 75-Tony Gomes, 00:14.535[3]; 6. 5R-Ryan Rocha, 00:14.560[9]; 7. 2A-Austin Wood, 00:14.594[11]; 8. 28-Chase Johnson, 00:14.623[15]; 9. 94-Corbin Rueschenberg, 00:14.670[1]; 10. 92-Andy Forsberg, 00:14.674[6]; 11. 17W-Shane Golobic, 00:14.682[13]; 12. 7C-Kaleb Montgomery, 00:14.872[4]; 13. 61-Travis Labat, 00:14.918[5]; 14. 14W-Jodie Robinson, 00:15.145[14]; 15. 7DJ-Dryver Dothage, 00:15.265[16]; 16. 222-Wyatt VanLare, 00:15.429[10]; 17. 77-Brayden Williams, 00:15.959[8]

Qualifying B

1. 88N-DJ Netto, 00:14.293[16]; 2. 10-Dominic Gorden, 00:14.300[6]; 3. 7H-Jake Haulot, 00:14.362[1]; 4. 2-Brooklyn Holland, 00:14.364[5]; 5. 35M-Tyler Thompson, 00:14.365[7]; 6. 38-Colby Johnson, 00:14.372[12]; 7. X1-Michael Faccinto, 00:14.422[9]; 8. 9-Dustin Freitas, 00:14.536[15]; 9. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez, 00:14.568[3]; 10. 5V-Colby Copeland, 00:14.776[4]; 11. 94TH-Braden Chiaramonte, 00:14.809[2]; 12. 8JR-Brian McGahan Jr, 00:14.862[11]; 13. 25S-Seth Standley, 00:14.879[10]; 14. 52-David Lindt Jr, 00:15.120[13]; 15. 87P-Jacob Tuttle, 00:15.167[14]; 16. 11S-Steel Powell, 00:20.721[8]