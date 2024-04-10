Added money up for USL at Creek County Autism Awareness Night

By John Rittenoure

GLENPOOL, Oklahoma (April 9, 2024) – Round two of the Ortco Inc. United Sprint League presented by Same Day Auto Repair hits the track Saturday at Creek County Speedway and added money is on the line for what will be Autism Awareness Night.

Everyone is asked to wear blue to the races Saturday to show support for Autism Awareness.

Racer Kimberly Tyre has been quite passionate about spreading awareness for those on the spectrum for many years and thanks to her efforts, and those who have signed up to sponsor a lap in the 30-lap feature, lap money of $50 per lap will be paid to the leader in the main event. A total of $1,500 will be paid in addition to the $1,000 winners pay and a payout of $200 to start. In addition each heat race winner will earn $100 and the nights Hard Charger $100.

Also racing are Factory Stocks, USRA Modifieds, Mini Stocks, Junior Mini Stocks and USRA Tuners.

Pit gates will open for Turn Creek Blue Night at 4:30 p.m. Grandstands open at 5, hot laps at 7 followed by racing at 7:30. General admission is $15, youth 11-14 $6, kids 10 and under FREE.

About United Sprint League

Owned by Michael Tyre, the USL sanctions 360 two-barrel / 305 non-wing sprint car events throughout Oklahoma and surrounding states with goals of supporting sponsors and providing fans the the opportunity to enjoy the excitement of non-wing sprint car racing.

About Ortco Inc.

Ortco Inc. manufactures qualify oilfield parts from American made bar and shaped steel on computerized CNC machinery. Products are then Heat Treated, coated for rust prevention, and warehoused for shipments across the globe. Ortco also utilizes high quality investment castings for safety clamps and various tongs.

United Sprint League Marketing Partners

